Santillan laments career game going down the drain as Painters continue to struggle

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine Elasto Painters forward Santi Santillan did not mince words after his career night ended in a loss.

Santillan had a big double-double of 31 points and 14 rebounds, both career-highs, but the Elasto Painters remained winless and crashed to their fourth straight loss against the defending PBA Philippine Cup champions San Miguel Beermen, 109-97, on Friday evening.

After the game, Santillan said that his career-high does not matter since the team lost.

“My career-high is worthless since we lost. It would have been better if we won,” the forward told reporters in FIlipino.

“What will we do next? Will we continue to lose or will we make some changes to win? Let’s see what will happen in our next game on Sunday,” he added.

Rain or Shine trailed by just two, 22-24, after the first quarter. But San Miguel showed its offensive firepower and outscored the Elasto Painters, 67-51, in the middle quarters to break the game wide open, 91-73.

Santillan, Beau Belga and Jhonard Clarito were the only Rain or Shine players in double figures, as the last two had 18 points each.

The former La Salle Green Archer underscored that his good performance is out of necessity, as the team is depleted with the injuries to rookies Keith Datu and Luis Villegas.

“I really needed to take charge because first, it was supposed to be Rey Nambatac. But, he is now out of the team. So, who will step up for our team?” he said.

Nambatac is now with the Blackwater Bossing after being traded earlier this year.

“Our team is really depleted now. Our two picks who we would have relied on in this conference, All-Filipino, are out. If you look at our roster, we are big and young,” he added.

“Luis and Keith would have been big help for us this conference. We will look at possible ways to win in the next game.”

Rain or Shine will face the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.