^

Sports

Santillan laments career game going down the drain as Painters continue to struggle

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 16, 2024 | 11:01am
Santillan laments career game going down the drain as Painters continue to struggle
Rain or Shine's Santi Santillan
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine Elasto Painters forward Santi Santillan did not mince words after his career night ended in a loss.

Santillan had a big double-double of 31 points and 14 rebounds, both career-highs, but the Elasto Painters remained winless and crashed to their fourth straight loss against the defending PBA Philippine Cup champions San Miguel Beermen, 109-97, on Friday evening.

After the game, Santillan said that his career-high does not matter since the team lost.

“My career-high is worthless since we lost. It would have been better if we won,” the forward told reporters in FIlipino.

“What will we do next? Will we continue to lose or will we make some changes to win? Let’s see what will happen in our next game on Sunday,” he added.

Rain or Shine trailed by just two, 22-24, after the first quarter. But San Miguel showed its offensive firepower and outscored the Elasto Painters, 67-51, in the middle quarters to break the game wide open, 91-73.

Santillan, Beau Belga and Jhonard Clarito were the only Rain or Shine players in double figures, as the last two had 18 points each.

The former La Salle Green Archer underscored that his good performance is out of necessity, as the team is depleted with the injuries to rookies Keith Datu and Luis Villegas.

“I really needed to take charge because first, it was supposed to be Rey Nambatac. But, he is now out of the team. So, who will step up for our team?” he said.

Nambatac is now with the Blackwater Bossing after being traded earlier this year. 

“Our team is really depleted now. Our two picks who we would have relied on in this conference, All-Filipino, are out. If you look at our roster, we are big and young,” he added.

“Luis and Keith would have been big help for us this conference. We will look at possible ways to win in the next game.”

Rain or Shine will face the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

SANTI SANTILLAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jr tennis in Lucena

Jr tennis in Lucena

12 hours ago
A fresh group of aspiring young talents takes the spotlight, eager to boost their respective resumes and earn ranking points,...
Sports
fbtw
Archers win without Kevin

Archers win without Kevin

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
No Kevin Quiambao, no problem as EcoOil-La Salle opened its three-peat bid with an emphatic 110-68 win over neophyte CCI-Yengskivel...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa rules Apo

Ababa rules Apo

12 hours ago
Jhonnel Ababa canned two pressure-packed birdies, the first forcing a playoff and the other clinching the hotly disputed championship...
Sports
fbtw
Bee-zarre: Bees invade Indian Wells

Bee-zarre: Bees invade Indian Wells

12 hours ago
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz fought off swarming bees and Alexander Zverev on Thursday to set up a semifinal clash with...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses go for early sweep

Golden Tigresses go for early sweep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Pacer Santo Tomas spikes for a first-round sweep while reigning champion La Salle and National U, at joint second spot, battle...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celtics whip Suns

Celtics whip Suns

12 hours ago
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points as the Boston Celtics unleashed a dominant offensive performance to blow past the Phoenix Suns...
Sports
fbtw

Greats seek repeat

12 hours ago
Will Team Greats make it back-to-back against Team Stalwarts?
Sports
fbtw
Creamline tackles Chery Tiggo

Creamline tackles Chery Tiggo

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Creamline aims to reclaim the solo lead as it tackles an unpredictable Chery Tiggo today in the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Squires, Junior Altas begin title showdown

Squires, Junior Altas begin title showdown

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
It will be championship experience versus hunger as Letran and University of Perpetual Help battle it out in Game 1 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with