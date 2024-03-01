Junior Altas enter NCAA title conversation

Games Sunday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

8 a.m. – SSC-R vs UPHSD

10 a.m. – JRU vs EAC

12 p.m. – San Beda vs Mapua

2:30 p.m. – Letran vs CSB

4:30 p.m. – LPU vs AU

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time ever, University of Perpetual Help has a clear shot at a breakthrough NCAA Season 99 junior basketball championship.

It became clearer following the Junior Altas’ emphatic 94-88 victory over reigning titlist Letran Friday that sent the latter straight to the top in Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Amiel Acido presided over the shock win after unleashing a masterful 27-point effort, including 17 in the third period when the Johp Cleopas-mentored squad survived a ferocious rally by the back-to-back title-seeking Dominican school in claiming a 7-1 slate the solo lead.

It could finish in the top two, if not seize the lead, with a win over San Sebastian in the final elimination round play date Sunday.

The Squires dropped to 6-2.

Already, UPHSD, Letran and Mapua (6-1), which was tackling SSC-R (5-2) at press time, claimed a Final Four berth followeing San Beda’s 82-79 defeat to Jose Rizal University the next game.

The Bombers improved to 3-5 while the Cubs sputtered to 4-4.

San Beda, however, still has a chance to make it to the Final Four, albeit slim.

In another result, Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-5) trounced Arellano University (1-7), 92-87.

The scores:

First Game

JRU 82 – Marin 18, Rivera 14, Enal 13, Pineda 11, Abequibel 8, Natividad 6, Guarino 5, Capistrano 3, Rico 2, Taparan 2, Ferrer 0, Pinzon 0, Castillo 0

San Beda 79 – Lorenzo 20, Canete 19, Ugaddan 10, Batong Bakal 9, Viloces 7, Dollente 5, Sollano 5, Mercado 2, Mondigo 2, Wagan 0, Medroso 0, San Juan 0, Feliciano 0

Quarterscores: 23-13; 42-36; 59-57; 82-79

Second Game

UPHSD 94 – Acido 27, Gojo Cruz 17, Pagulayan 14, Darp 11, Diaz 6, Baldoria 5, Borja 4, Ayon 3, Valencia 3, Callangan 2, Roluna 2, Cristino 0

Letran 88 – Manalili 21, Baliling 21, Navarro 19, Padillas 15, Diamante 6, Cruz 2, Silorio 2, De Leon 2, Hugo 0, Villanueva 0, Gazzingan 0, Reyes 0, Golez 0

Quarterscores: 19-22; 49-37; 78-64; 94-88

Third Game

EAC 92 – Castillo 30, Asay 18, Jawali 9, Coronel 9, Mariquit 8, Campana 5, Bautista 4, Razo 4, Luna 2, Lumbo 2, Iraham 1, Tecson 0, Canonigo 0

AU 87 – Reguera 25, Espinosa 16, Yu 12, Franco 9, Javier 6, Mendoza 6, Montesclaros 4, Distrito 4, Austria 3, Pascual 2, Pangilinan 0, Vergara 0, Llantos 0, Novillo 0, Tanudtanod 0

Quarterscores: 24-15; 46-43; 68-68; 92-87