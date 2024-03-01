^

Sports

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser relishes 1st time sharing the court with bro Matt at TNT

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 12:18pm
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser relishes 1st time sharing the court with bro Matt at TNT
Tropang Giga big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- New TNT Tropang Giga big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is elated for the chance to play with his brother, Matt, for the first time.

The former No. 1 pick played with his brother on Wednesday, when the Tropang Giga faced the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Philippine Cup opener.

TNT was able to squeak past their opponents, 108-107.

In the game, the younger Ganuelas-Rosser had a big double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The 6-foot-6 center bared that he has not shared the same side of the court with his brother before Wednesday.

“I am happy I got to share the court with my older brother [Matt], ” he told reporters after the game.

“Never. It's our first time ever. First game ever we shared the court together. It was kind of emotional actually like when we both got on the court together,” he added.

The two even played at the same time in the game.

“Even watching him from that POV from the bench, it's weird. I'm always used to watching him from the stands, now cheering him on, him cheering me on, it was really special,” he added.

Brandon was traded just a few days ago from the NLEX Road Warriors to the Blackwater Bossing.

Blackwater then flipped him to TNT, perhaps one of the stronger teams in the Philippine Cup.

“It was exhilarating. I'm just happy we got the win. I had a day of practice with the team so I just wanted to go out there and be high-energy and play hard. Just happy we won,” he said.

TNT will be facing Blackwater next on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brooks vows to &lsquo;finish&rsquo; Pacio in ONE rematch

Brooks vows to ‘finish’ Pacio in ONE rematch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
ONE Championship strawweight MMA champion Jarred Brooks is aiming for a finish against Filipino contender Joshua Pacio in...
Sports
fbtw

Four for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With what Gilas showed in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, coach Tim Cone is excited about the future. Clearly, there’s reason to be optimistic. “The scary part is this team can get a...
Sports
fbtw
Weekend of fun, thrill in Bacolod

Weekend of fun, thrill in Bacolod

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The PBA will bring its brightest stars to Bacolod for the first time in 16 years for a weekend of fun, test of skills and...
Sports
fbtw
Ajido creates more ripples in Asian meet

Ajido creates more ripples in Asian meet

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Still euphoric over his recent golden feat, Filipino tanker Jamesray Ajido continued to perform well and earned two more shots...
Sports
fbtw
Maxine chases Paris dream

Maxine chases Paris dream

13 hours ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban vies in a final Olympic-qualifying tournament in Washington DC on March 15, looking...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron leads epic Lakers fightback versus Clippers

LeBron leads epic Lakers fightback versus Clippers

13 hours ago
LeBron James staged the biggest fourth quarter comeback of his two-decade career on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied...
Sports
fbtw

Boracay hosts PKA Tour Season 9 finale

13 hours ago
The final leg of the ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour promises an exhilarating showcase of talent and excitement on Boracay Island beginning today at the Aqua Resort along Bulabog beach.
Sports
fbtw
Foxies nail first win

Foxies nail first win

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Farm Fresh found the winning formula as it repulsed Capital1 Solar Energy, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16, yesterday in the PVL All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
PNVF pitches bid to host FIVB World Championship

PNVF pitches bid to host FIVB World Championship

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
The Philippines could be the mecca of a giant world sporting event yet again.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with