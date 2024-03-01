Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser relishes 1st time sharing the court with bro Matt at TNT

MANILA, Philippines -- New TNT Tropang Giga big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is elated for the chance to play with his brother, Matt, for the first time.

The former No. 1 pick played with his brother on Wednesday, when the Tropang Giga faced the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Philippine Cup opener.

TNT was able to squeak past their opponents, 108-107.

In the game, the younger Ganuelas-Rosser had a big double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The 6-foot-6 center bared that he has not shared the same side of the court with his brother before Wednesday.

“I am happy I got to share the court with my older brother [Matt], ” he told reporters after the game.

“Never. It's our first time ever. First game ever we shared the court together. It was kind of emotional actually like when we both got on the court together,” he added.

The two even played at the same time in the game.

“Even watching him from that POV from the bench, it's weird. I'm always used to watching him from the stands, now cheering him on, him cheering me on, it was really special,” he added.

Brandon was traded just a few days ago from the NLEX Road Warriors to the Blackwater Bossing.

Blackwater then flipped him to TNT, perhaps one of the stronger teams in the Philippine Cup.

“It was exhilarating. I'm just happy we got the win. I had a day of practice with the team so I just wanted to go out there and be high-energy and play hard. Just happy we won,” he said.

TNT will be facing Blackwater next on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.