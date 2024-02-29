^

Sports

Making history, inspiring a nation prove golf is in a good spot

Chuah Choo Chiang - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 10:01am
Making history, inspiring a nation prove golf is in a good spot
Ronald Rugumayo (left) and Hideki Matsuyama
PGA Tour

Two feats, which took place five days and some 15,000km apart, delivered timely reminders as to why golf continues to appeal to the masses where accomplishments sprinkled with touches of inspiration and historical proportions proved that the true essence of our sport is alive and well.

In Los Angeles where the game’s leading stars had gathered a fortnight ago for the Genesis Invitational, a tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama broke a personal psychological barrier by pulling off an historic triumph with a final round 62 which made him the winningest Asian-born golfer with nine PGA Tour titles.

The victory was worth a cool $4 million, but it truly wasn’t on the 32-year-old’s mind after he ended a frustrating two-year winless drought. For him, it was about earning a place in golf annals after wondering if he would ever hoist another trophy following a niggling neck injury.

A few days later in faraway Nairobi, another slice of golf history was being rewritten when a 31-year-old unheralded golfer, Ronald Rugumayo, became the first ever Kenyan to make the halfway cut in a DP World Tour tournament. The wild scenes around the 18th green and the welcome home celebrations showed what it meant for the game in that part of the world.

Rugumayo finished 71st in the Magical Kenyan Open where his achievement was certainly worth far more than the $3,700 he earned as his magical run, forgive the pun, will resonate across in his native country and the African continent for years to come.

At a time when there is more money than ever in our sport and with the phrase “growing the game” in danger of being used too loosely, it is quite a relief, and yet an encouragement, to see an elite golfer in Matsuyama and a wannabe-star like Rugumayo being driven by much bigger causes.

After Matsuyama had surpassed compatriot Shigeki Maruyama, who is a three-time PGA Tour winner, the older Japanese told him that he needed to surpass K.J. Choi of Korea, who was the leading Asian winner then with eight wins. In other words, Matsuyama was being told by his senior to chase golf history.

“After I won the fourth one, Shigeki told me, “Hey, you've got to pass K.J. Choi. I was very happy to do that and I'll definitely text Shigeki that I achieved this win,” said Matsuyama. “Reaching nine wins was one of my big goals. After my eighth, I've been struggling with my back (neck) injury. There were a lot of times where I felt I was never going to win again. I struggled reaching to the top-10.”

While a resurgent Matsuyama will continue his pursuit at rewriting more PGA Tour history, Rugumayo, in contrast, believes his fairy-tale run in Kenya will inspire others to follow in his footsteps and pick up the game. He rolled in a pressure-packed 10-foot birdie putt on his last hole in the second round to make the halfway cut.

“For everyone who is out there, who has a dream, please don't give up on yourself, believe in yourself and give it all you can. And for the man who wins is the man who thinks he can,” said the Ugandan, who entered the week as the 2,901st ranked golfer in the world.

“I mean it’s just a surreal experience. My dream after the Kenya Open is to inspire young people in Uganda to take up golf. Everything I post on social media, I always hashtag ‘Golfing To Inspire’. A few years from now, I would like to see more Ugandans playing on this Tour. Not just Ugandans, but East Africans.”

While there are over 2,300 golf courses in Japan as opposed to 20 in Uganda, the paths for Matsuyama and Rugumayo may never cross but with the same kind of passion and drive to chase golf history and inspire others to play the sport, thus grow the game in its truest essence, the duo provide enough reasons to die-hard fans that the game is on the right side of the fairway to a brighter and better future.

 

--

Note: The writer is senior director, marketing and communications – APAC for the PGA TOUR and is based in Malaysia. Fans can watch the PGA Tour on TAP.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Blackwater Bossing weathered a furious fourth quarter rally by the Meralco Bolts and held on to notch the first win in...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs nip Lady Falcons for 2nd straight win

Lady Bulldogs nip Lady Falcons for 2nd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs swept the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20, to notch back-to-back wins in the...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's Rondina pats self on back for standing ground vs Van Sickle, Petro Gazz

Choco Mucho's Rondina pats self on back for standing ground vs Van Sickle, Petro Gazz

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Sisi Rondina had much to celebrate after her Choco Mucho Flying Titans eked out the tough five-set win over the Petro Gazz...
Sports
fbtw

Four for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
With what Gilas showed in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, coach Tim Cone is excited about the future. Clearly, there’s reason to be optimistic. “The scary part is this team can get a...
Sports
fbtw

Suzuki, Ng lead Srixon jungolf top finishers

11 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki, with a 72, and Reese Ng, with a 75, led the top finishers in the recent Srixon Junior Golf Circuit at the Aoki course of Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias, C
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hamilton ready for 'emotional' farewell season with Mercedes

Hamilton ready for 'emotional' farewell season with Mercedes

3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday admitted he expects to ride an emotional rollercoaster this year, his last with Mercedes where...
Sports
fbtw
Butler, Rozier in solid return

Butler, Rozier in solid return

11 hours ago
Jimmy Butler had 22 points and nine assists, Terry Rozier scored 19 points and the Miami Heat beat the Portland Trail Blazers...
Sports
fbtw

Interclub sweep for host club?

11 hours ago
The Regular Men’s title chase that starts tomorrow seems to favor Manila Southwoods on paper with its ultra-stacked lineup built around three pro-bound talents.
Sports
fbtw
Eala pushes climb

Eala pushes climb

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala zoomed to a new career-high in the Women’s Tennis Association at No. 180 after a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with