^

Sports

MisOr, Biñan, Quezon post lopsided PSL wins

Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 9:22am
MisOr, BiÃ±an, Quezon post lopsided PSL wins

BIÑAN, Laguna – Host team Biñan and Quezon dominated their respective counterparts. But it was MisOr that  came out with a more impressive game as they led the winners in the PSL President’s Cup just recently here at the Alonte Sports Arena.   

The Tatak Gel of Biñan beat a young but dangerous SGA-St. Benilde side in a defensive struggle, 67-46, to get back on the winning track.

The Tatak Gel held the Blazers to a measly 26% (19-of-71) shooting from the field as none among the youngsters were able to produce in double figures.

Biñan, on the other hand, banked on the solid games of its own young players — Kenny Rogers Rocacurva and Jimboy Estrada, who combined for 26 points as former PBA stars Jayjay Helterbrand and KG Canaleta took the backseat in offense.

Nevertheless, the Tatak Gel got back on the winning track after absorbing its first loss in the tournament against San Juan last week and improved its win-loss record to 14-1.

Quezon, for its part, ruled undermanned 1Munti with a one-sided 90-50 victory.

The Titans banked on their solid offensive game anchored on Judel Fuentes, Rodel Gravera, Will Gozum and Gab Banal, all of them finishing in double figures as they powered Quezon to their 12th win in 14 games.

Fuentes finished with 20 points in just 17 minutes of playing time.

Gravera contributed 15 markers while Gozum, a former Most Valuable Player in the NCAA, added 11 points on top of five boards and Banal, who was recently released by his PBA team, Blackwater, contributed 10.

MisOr banked on its offensive firepower as it had six players finishing in double figures led by Kobe Pableo and former PBA player Rudy Lingganay, who both had double-double performances in the Mustangs’ 95-83 beat down of the Alpha Omega Kings.

Pableo wound up with 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Mustangs twinner worked solid on both ends of the floor to lead the way for hs squad.

But Lingganay complemented Pableo’s game with his own double-double show as the lefty and shifty guard chalked up 11 points on top of 11 assists for the Mustangs.

Edsel Mag-isa contributed 13 markers, the same markers produced by Brian Meca; while Jayvee dela Cruz and Paul Desiderio had 11 apiece in a display of balanced firepower by the Mustangs, who scored 54 points inside the shaded lane, 18 more than their rivals, and also outrebounded the Kings, 53-34.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Blackwater Bossing weathered a furious fourth quarter rally by the Meralco Bolts and held on to notch the first win in...
Sports
fbtw

Interclub sweep for host club?

9 hours ago
The Regular Men’s title chase that starts tomorrow seems to favor Manila Southwoods on paper with its ultra-stacked lineup built around three pro-bound talents.
Sports
fbtw
Butler, Rozier in solid return

Butler, Rozier in solid return

9 hours ago
Jimmy Butler had 22 points and nine assists, Terry Rozier scored 19 points and the Miami Heat beat the Portland Trail Blazers...
Sports
fbtw

Gamers, students come together for ‘SummEEt’

9 hours ago
Estudyante Esports, one of the flagship pillars of grassroot esports powerhouse Dark League Studios, celebrates the fusion of esports and education in the Estudyante Esports SummEEt at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum...
Sports
fbtw

Suzuki, Ng lead Srixon jungolf top finishers

9 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki, with a 72, and Reese Ng, with a 75, led the top finishers in the recent Srixon Junior Golf Circuit at the Aoki course of Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias, C
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala pushes climb

Eala pushes climb

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala zoomed to a new career-high in the Women’s Tennis Association at No. 180 after a...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas, Squires chalk up win No. 6

Junior Altas, Squires chalk up win No. 6

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Perpetual Junior Altas recovered from a loss and recorded their sixth win in the NCAA Season 99 Juniors basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Cua seeks to extend PPS run in Bansalan

Cua seeks to extend PPS run in Bansalan

9 hours ago
Dhea Cua builds up for a big performance on her home turf next week as she aims for another impressive two-title run in the...
Sports
fbtw
Team Lakay, YMCA Baguio hold Grappling Cup

Team Lakay, YMCA Baguio hold Grappling Cup

By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
Team Lakay, marking another milestone, is staging its 40th Grappling Cup on March 3 at the YMCA gym here.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with