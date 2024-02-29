MisOr, Biñan, Quezon post lopsided PSL wins

BIÑAN, Laguna – Host team Biñan and Quezon dominated their respective counterparts. But it was MisOr that came out with a more impressive game as they led the winners in the PSL President’s Cup just recently here at the Alonte Sports Arena.

The Tatak Gel of Biñan beat a young but dangerous SGA-St. Benilde side in a defensive struggle, 67-46, to get back on the winning track.

The Tatak Gel held the Blazers to a measly 26% (19-of-71) shooting from the field as none among the youngsters were able to produce in double figures.

Biñan, on the other hand, banked on the solid games of its own young players — Kenny Rogers Rocacurva and Jimboy Estrada, who combined for 26 points as former PBA stars Jayjay Helterbrand and KG Canaleta took the backseat in offense.

Nevertheless, the Tatak Gel got back on the winning track after absorbing its first loss in the tournament against San Juan last week and improved its win-loss record to 14-1.

Quezon, for its part, ruled undermanned 1Munti with a one-sided 90-50 victory.

The Titans banked on their solid offensive game anchored on Judel Fuentes, Rodel Gravera, Will Gozum and Gab Banal, all of them finishing in double figures as they powered Quezon to their 12th win in 14 games.

Fuentes finished with 20 points in just 17 minutes of playing time.

Gravera contributed 15 markers while Gozum, a former Most Valuable Player in the NCAA, added 11 points on top of five boards and Banal, who was recently released by his PBA team, Blackwater, contributed 10.

MisOr banked on its offensive firepower as it had six players finishing in double figures led by Kobe Pableo and former PBA player Rudy Lingganay, who both had double-double performances in the Mustangs’ 95-83 beat down of the Alpha Omega Kings.

Pableo wound up with 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Mustangs twinner worked solid on both ends of the floor to lead the way for hs squad.

But Lingganay complemented Pableo’s game with his own double-double show as the lefty and shifty guard chalked up 11 points on top of 11 assists for the Mustangs.

Edsel Mag-isa contributed 13 markers, the same markers produced by Brian Meca; while Jayvee dela Cruz and Paul Desiderio had 11 apiece in a display of balanced firepower by the Mustangs, who scored 54 points inside the shaded lane, 18 more than their rivals, and also outrebounded the Kings, 53-34.