^

Sports

Quiban fades in the wind, ends up 21st; Ortiz triumphs

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 11:09am
Quiban fades in the wind, ends up 21st; Ortiz triumphs
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban’s quest for an International Series breakthrough faded amid the formidable winds along the Muscat coastline as the Filipino shotmaker succumbed to the gusts and limped with a 78 in the final round of the IS Oman won by Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz in emphatic fashion Sunday.

Just a stroke off joint leaders Ortiz and Louis Oosthuizen at joint third after 54 holes on back-to-back 67s, Quiban never recovered from an error-filled start at the Al Mouj Golf course, leading to a frontside 40. The challenges included erratic driving, shaky iron play and wobbly putting, resulting in missed fairways, out-of-regulation shots and 34 putts throughout the round.

Quiban finished at solo 21st with a 283. He received $22,300.

The three-time Philippine Golf Tour winner bogeyed the first hole, recovered the stroke on the next but dropped a shot on the par-5 No. 3 on a three-putt mishap before double-bogeying the fourth.

Another three-putt miscue on No. 6 and a missed green bogey on No. 8 sandwiched a birdie on the seventh, leading to a four-over card at the turn.

Despite off-setting a bogey on No. 11 with a birdie on the next, he continued to struggle, three-putting No. 17 for another double bogey before finishing with a one-putt par for a 38 and a 283.

In contrast, Ortiz and Oosthuizen slugged it out in a fierce battle in windy conditions but the former unleashed a decisive seven-birdie spree in a nine-hole stretch from No. 6 to thwart Oosthuizen.

Ortiz closed out with a solid 65 and beat Oosthuizen by four on a 19-under 269 worth $360,000.

The South African, a former Open champion, carded a 69 for second at 273, while Chile’s Joaquin Newmann fired a 67 for third at 274.

It was a disappointing finish for Quiban, who had positioned himself as a contender for the International Series’ first leg crown with impressive performances in the middle rounds of the 72-hole championship.

Meanwhile, Angelo Que also floundered with a 78 and tied for 69th at 296.

vuukle comment

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
In his first game in the Philippines since he was suspended, Justin Brownlee showed up for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas too much for Chinese Taipei, wins by 53

Gilas too much for Chinese Taipei, wins by 53

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas simply could not be stopped.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics stretch NBA win streak to eight games, T-Wolves win

Celtics stretch NBA win streak to eight games, T-Wolves win

20 hours ago
Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Boston Celtics stretched their NBA win streak to eight...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas aims to pull off even better performance vs Chinese Taipei

Gilas aims to pull off even better performance vs Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Coming off a 30-point demolition of Hong Kong just a few days ago, Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to play better against Chinese...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

1 day ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST averts meltdown, stuns La Salle

UST averts meltdown, stuns La Salle

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
The UST Golden Tigresses regained their bearings after squandering an early 2-0 lead as they took a thrilling five-set win...
Sports
fbtw
Saso ties for 16th as Thai ace triumphs

Saso ties for 16th as Thai ace triumphs

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Yuka Saso’s bid for a final-round comeback fell short on the challenging surface of the Siam Country Club’s Old...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina's rally fizzles out with late miscues

Ardina's rally fizzles out with late miscues

By Jan Veran | 16 hours ago
Dottie Ardina squandered a shot at an LPGA of Taiwan Tour crown with a late round struggle as she bogeyed two of the last...
Sports
fbtw
Del Monte romps to 17-point Seniors Interclub breakthrough

Del Monte romps to 17-point Seniors Interclub breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 16 hours ago
Del Monte's relentless pursuit of a first PAL Seniors Interclub glory remained unscathed, romping away with a decisive 17-point...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with