Quiban fades in the wind, ends up 21st; Ortiz triumphs

This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban’s quest for an International Series breakthrough faded amid the formidable winds along the Muscat coastline as the Filipino shotmaker succumbed to the gusts and limped with a 78 in the final round of the IS Oman won by Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz in emphatic fashion Sunday.

Just a stroke off joint leaders Ortiz and Louis Oosthuizen at joint third after 54 holes on back-to-back 67s, Quiban never recovered from an error-filled start at the Al Mouj Golf course, leading to a frontside 40. The challenges included erratic driving, shaky iron play and wobbly putting, resulting in missed fairways, out-of-regulation shots and 34 putts throughout the round.

Quiban finished at solo 21st with a 283. He received $22,300.

The three-time Philippine Golf Tour winner bogeyed the first hole, recovered the stroke on the next but dropped a shot on the par-5 No. 3 on a three-putt mishap before double-bogeying the fourth.

Another three-putt miscue on No. 6 and a missed green bogey on No. 8 sandwiched a birdie on the seventh, leading to a four-over card at the turn.

Despite off-setting a bogey on No. 11 with a birdie on the next, he continued to struggle, three-putting No. 17 for another double bogey before finishing with a one-putt par for a 38 and a 283.

In contrast, Ortiz and Oosthuizen slugged it out in a fierce battle in windy conditions but the former unleashed a decisive seven-birdie spree in a nine-hole stretch from No. 6 to thwart Oosthuizen.

Ortiz closed out with a solid 65 and beat Oosthuizen by four on a 19-under 269 worth $360,000.

The South African, a former Open champion, carded a 69 for second at 273, while Chile’s Joaquin Newmann fired a 67 for third at 274.

It was a disappointing finish for Quiban, who had positioned himself as a contender for the International Series’ first leg crown with impressive performances in the middle rounds of the 72-hole championship.

Meanwhile, Angelo Que also floundered with a 78 and tied for 69th at 296.