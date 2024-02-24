^

Sports

LPGA Thailand: Saso stays in hunt after eagle-aided 68

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 6:30pm
LPGA Thailand: Saso stays in hunt after eagle-aided 68
Yuka Saso
Released

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso exploded at the finish to churn out an eagle-spiked 68 but remained six strokes off the pace as in-form Patty Tavatanakit took solo control with a 66 in the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand in Chonburi Saturday.

The power-hitting Saso kept her mastery of the Siam Country Club’s Old course’s long holes, birdying the four par-5s for the second straight day and highlighting her 36-32 round with an eagle-2 on the drivable 320-yard No. 15 to improve to joint 11th at 206.

Despite her birdies on the first two par-5s (Nos. 1 and 7), the 2021 US Women’s Open champion settled for a frontside 36 with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 8. She dominated the third long hole on No. 10 then drove to the green on the 15th, sinking a 12-foot putt for eagle.

She then birdied the closing par-5 hole as she turned in a 68 after back-to-back 69s, joining four others at 11th, including Korean Jenny Shin, Thais Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Jaravee Boonchant, and fellow Japanese Ayaka Furue, who carded 67, 68, 70 and 71, respectively.

While Saso missed just three fairways, she struggled with her irons, missing nine greens. She, however, made up for the struggle by finishing with 25 putts.

In contrast, ICTSI stablemate Bianca Pagdanganan finished with a 72 despite an eagle on No. 7 and a birdie on the 15th as she slipped with bogeys on Nos. 6, 9 and 18 and dropped to a share of 41st at 211, 11 strokes off Tavatanakit.

The Thai moved 18 holes away from scoring back-to-back victories following her triumph in the Saudi Ladies International of the Ladies European Tour last week. The former major winner, in a tie with Swede Madelene Sagstrom after 36 holes, seized command with four birdies in the first six holes then built a commanding six-shot lead with an eagle on the seventh in a sterling frontside 30.

A bogey on No. 11 momentarily halted her charge but she birdied the 15th to post a 66 and a 16-under 200 total.

Sagstrom eagled the last hole to salvage a 69 and a 203 while Korean Hye Jin Choi and Emily Pedersen of Denmark matched 65s to tie Hyo Joo Kim, who shot a 69, also of Korea, at third with 204s.

vuukle comment

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

1 day ago
The Say Chiz Smileys had the last laugh after surviving a close one against the Smart Sports Scribes while the Capital1 Solar...
Sports
fbtw
Kerr, Warriors agree record-setting contract extension: report

Kerr, Warriors agree record-setting contract extension: report

7 hours ago
Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles, has agreed to a record-setting two-year, $35...
Sports
fbtw
Eala loses to Hungarian foe in W75 Porto quarters

Eala loses to Hungarian foe in W75 Porto quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Alex Eala crashed out of the W75 Porto quarterfinals in Portugal after absorbing a tough loss against Hungary’s Anna...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men's volleyball: Falcons swoop down on Maroons for 1st win

UAAP men's volleyball: Falcons swoop down on Maroons for 1st win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons notched their first win in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after making quick...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;All-out war&rsquo;

‘All-out war’

By Bill Velasco | 20 hours ago
EJ Obiena is faced with the greatest challenge of his life at the Paris Olympic pole vault event on Aug. 3 and 5. Since finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women&rsquo;s volleyball

Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women’s volleyball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons dug deep and turned back gritty UP Fighting Maroons side to record their first win of the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo sweeps Strong Group Athletics for solo PVL lead

Chery Tiggo sweeps Strong Group Athletics for solo PVL lead

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Chery Tiggo knew it needed to take care of business against unheralded teams for it to bolster its semifinal chance in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs laser-focused on 4-peat bid amid busted streak

Bulldogs laser-focused on 4-peat bid amid busted streak

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The NU Bulldogs are keeping themselves focused on the bigger goal as they saw their 34-game win streak in the UAAP snapped...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

4 hours ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with