Bulldogs vent ire on Blue Eagles in UAAP men’s volleyball

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 2:15pm
NU's Nico Almendras
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – NU Bulldogs bounced back from a surprising opening-day loss and manhandled the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Nico Almendras, Jade Disquitado and Leo Aringo Jr. took over late in the third set as they breezed through their first win of the competition in just 77 minutes.

"We had better confidence this time around especially in our movements. It is a good thing that we trailed early in the first set, when the second and third sets came, we got our confidence," NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said in Filipino.

Almendras had a game-high 18 points, all coming from attacks.

Disquitado, meanwhile, had 15 attacks and two blocks for the Bulldogs, who earlier absorbed a sweep at the hands of the UST Golden Spikers last Sunday.

Leo Aringo Jr. added 11 markers for NU, which committed 30 errors in the game.

"I told my players that it's okay to make mistakes, as long as it is in timing. What's important is towards the end, we were able to maximize what we did," the coach added.

Ken Batas, who rolled his ankle in the second set after stepping on the foot of blockers, led the Blue Eagles with nine points.

Aimar Okeke and Jian Salarzon had six points apiece.

The Bulldogs will try to win their second game of the season against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Ateneo, for its part, will try to bounce back against the winless UP Fighting Maroons on the same day.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP VOLLEYBALL
