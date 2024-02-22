^

Del Monte storms ahead in Seniors Interclub

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 7:01pm
Del Monte storms ahead in Seniors Interclub

MANILA, Philippines – Del Monte flashed its familiarity with the Pueblo de Oro layout as it produced 151 points to steal the opening round show from top guns Canlubang, Luisita and Manila Southwoods in the PAL Seniors Interclub golf tournament in Cagayan de Oro Thursday.

Yoyong Velez carded a two-over par 74 in stroke play worth 52 PAL points, while Jun Maghamil and pro-bound Raul Miñoza tallied 51 and 49, respectively, for the Bukidnon-based players, whose strong start not only netted them a six-point lead over Canlubang but also augured well for their title campaign.

The next two days will be played at their home turf.

"We played really well here, despite Pueblo not being our real home course," said Velez.

Arsenio Mondilla, multi-titled pro Clyde’s father, scored 45 points but didn’t count in the four-to-play, three-to-count format event.

"We're not really surprised that we played this way here," Velez added. "What we want to do is sustain that kind of play going back to Del Monte for the next two days and take a sizeable lead going into the final round here (Pueblo) on Sunday."

Canlubang pooled a 145 on a pair of 49s of Pem Rosal and ex-pro Jessie Hernandez while either Rolly Viray or JP Reyes’ 47 markers counted for the team.

"They had a good day," Canlubang’s non-playing captain Tony Olives said of Del Monte. "We just didn't have a perfect day."

Defending champion Luisita scored 144 for third as Ferdie Barbosa posted 51 points and Rodel Mangulabnan and Rafael Raymundo added 47 and 46, respectively.

Manila Southwoods struggled with a 136 and stood 15 points off the pace with top scorers Jun Jun Plana and Jorge Gallent set to see action in the second round.

Joseph Tambunting paced the Carmona-based squad with 46 points, while Manfred Guangco put in 45 markers and Theody Pascual counted with 45.

GOLF

PAL INTERCLUB

PAL INTERCLUB SENIOR GOLF TOURNAMENT
