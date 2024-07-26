Gialon overcomes heat to rule JPGT Apo golf tilt

DAVAO – Aldrien Gialon overcame a disastrous quadruple bogey on the par-5 No. 3 with a determined series of pars and birdies, securing a commanding lead and ultimately clinching the boys’ 16-18 category title by 10 with a 76 in the ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series I at Apo Golf and Country Club Friday.

Gialon's brilliant finish, highlighted by two birdies in the last six holes, helped him outgun his rivals, who had been pressing their bids throughout the final round under sweltering conditions.

Despite the pressure, Adrian Bisera and Rainier Tagwalan failed to match Gialon’s fiery finish, settling for the runner-up and third place finishes after 81 and 85, respectively, in the premier division of the four-age category series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Gialon closed with 40-36, following three rounds of 78, to assemble a 72-hole total of 310, earning a remarkable 10-stroke victory over his cousin, Bisera.

In contrast, Bisera stumbled with three bogeys in the same stretch where Gialon showcased his killer instinct, finishing second with 38-43 for a 320, while Tagwalan struggled on the back nine, which he played in 8-over, ending with a 41-44 for a total of 323.

Kenly Wacan placed fourth with a 331 after an 84 while Gian Bullecer carded an 81 to finish fifth with 332.

The 18-year-old Gialon's performance, marked by resilience and skill, secured him a well-deserved victory in the challenging conditions of the 72-hole tournament sponsored by ICTSI.

“There was pressure in the first three holes, but I didn’t lose my composure after the quadruple bogey on No. 3,” said Gialon, referring to the setback that allowed Bisera to close within one stroke.

“As the competition tightened, I became more focused,” said Gialon, who had driven out of bounds, landed in bunkers twice and three-putted on the third hole.

He bounced back from that misstep and a bogey on No. 4 by birdieing the fifth hole and then stringing together four pars, finishing the front nine with a 40.

Meanwhile, Bisera failed to capitalize fully, dropping strokes on Nos. 6 and 7 and finishing with a 38, enabling Gialon regain a comfortable three-stroke cushion at the turn.

Tagwalan attempted to close the gap, closing to within three strokes after Gialon's miscue. However, the first day leader’s early struggles, including a triple-bogey on No. 1, led to a frontside 41.

The back nine became a test of iron play and nerves, with Gialon holding off Bisera’s threats by birdying Nos. 13 and 15, maintaining firm control until the final hole. Aside from the medal, he secured 15 valuable points in the race for the top two spots in the four-leg Mindanao Series, leading to the Match Play Championship at The Country Club in Laguna in October.

Next up is the Mindanao Series 2 at the nearby South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates starting Tuesday, July 30. The Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon will host the third leg from August 6-9, and the series will conclude at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro from August 12-15.

The best two results from these events will determine the final rankings. The top two from each age division, including boys’ and girls’ 8-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18 categories, will earn berths in the national finals from October 1-4. Players can compete in multiple series, with their best two scores considered, and only the top player from each age division advancing to the finals.

Registration for the rest of the JPGT Mindanao series is ongoing. For details, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.