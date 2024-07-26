Go ties for joint 24th after 66

MANILA, Philippines -- Lloyd Go couldn't maintain his birdie streak as play resumed at the weather-interrupted Minami Akita CC Michinoku Challenge Tournament, settling for a five-under 66 and tying for 24th place in the Abera Tour event held in Akita, Japan on Friday.

Facing challenging conditions before the second round was suspended late Thursday due to adverse weather, Go started strong with a five-under card. He birdied the 13th hole at resumption but missed an up-and-down on the 16th, ending with another birdie on the closing par-5.

Go concluded his round with a pair of 33s, achieving a 36-hole total of six-under 136 at the par-71 Minamiakita Country Club as the scheduled 54-hole event was shortened to two rounds due to the weather.

Yudai Furukawa took the crown with a 129 after a 64, beating Kinuya Nakayama and Kento Yamawaki by two strokes. Nakayama also posted a 64, while Yamawaki recorded the tournament's best round of 63, tying for second at 131.

Despite his final position, Go's performance was notable. After posting a 70 in the first round, he displayed resilience and skill, improving significantly under tougher conditions on the second day.