'Show must go on': Team Philippines endures 6-hour chilly weather in Paris Olympic opener

Attendees wearing rain covers pose with a flag of the Philippines in the stands at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

PARIS – They frolicked in the rains.

Like all others – the biggest stars, the best and the rest – members of the Philippine contingent wouldn’t be disappointed or dismayed by the downpour, braving the wet, cold night in festive celebration of the kickoff of the 2024 Olympics in this lovely French capital Friday night.

“The show must go on for the ‘Greatest Show on Earth.’ Even LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis said so,” said Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio.

The rowing chief was with 10 athletes and five officials composing the Philippine delegation that shared the boat with Poland and Puerto Rico during the parade of nations on River Seine.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, secretary general Wharton Chan and their group took their spots in a special section along the river banks, joining hundreds of thousands of spectators that greeted and cheered the athletes in the never-before-seen kind of Olympic opening rites.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam proudly waved the Philippine flag while joining teammates in loud chants of “Phi-li-ppines! Phi-li-ppines!” as their boat sailed in front of the VIP section at around 9 p.m. here.

They were soaking wet, though, wearing rain coats distributed by chief de mission Jonvic Remulla. They insisted later their spirit and enthusiasm were hardly dampened by the rains.

“That was tough, six hours in chilly weather. Matira ang matibay for all the athletes from all over the world,” said Gregorio.

“The rain can’t stop us,” said US basketball star James as quoted by the Associated Press. James sported a plastic poncho along with the other American flag bearer, tennis player Coco Gauff, in a big boat carrying a large assembly of US star athletes.

The ceremony, highlighted by the floating parade past the French capital’s most famous landmarks, actually lasted three hours and 45 minutes. But the participants gathered at least two hours before the great showcase.

It’s past midnight when the parade participants called it a night with great memories to remember.

And it’s game time.