^

Sports

'Show must go on': Team Philippines endures 6-hour chilly weather in Paris Olympic opener

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 6:36pm
'Show must go on': Team Philippines endures 6-hour chilly weather in Paris Olympic opener
Attendees wearing rain covers pose with a flag of the Philippines in the stands at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
FP / Oli Scarff

PARIS – They frolicked in the rains.

Like all others – the biggest stars, the best and the rest – members of the Philippine contingent wouldn’t be disappointed or dismayed by the downpour, braving the wet, cold night in festive celebration of the kickoff of the 2024 Olympics in this lovely French capital Friday night.

“The show must go on for the ‘Greatest Show on Earth.’ Even LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis said so,” said Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio.

The rowing chief was with 10 athletes and five officials composing the Philippine delegation that shared the boat with Poland and Puerto Rico during the parade of nations on River Seine.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, secretary general Wharton Chan and their group took their spots in a special section along the river banks, joining hundreds of thousands of spectators that greeted and cheered the athletes in the never-before-seen kind of Olympic opening rites.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam proudly waved the Philippine flag while joining teammates in loud chants of “Phi-li-ppines! Phi-li-ppines!” as their boat sailed in front of the VIP section at around 9 p.m. here.

They were soaking wet, though, wearing rain coats distributed by chief de mission Jonvic Remulla. They insisted later their spirit and enthusiasm were hardly dampened by the rains.

“That was tough, six hours in chilly weather. Matira ang matibay for all the athletes from all over the world,” said Gregorio.

“The rain can’t stop us,” said US basketball star James as quoted by the Associated Press. James sported a plastic poncho along with the other American flag bearer, tennis player Coco Gauff, in a big boat carrying a large assembly of US star athletes.

The ceremony, highlighted by the floating parade past the French capital’s most famous landmarks, actually lasted three hours and 45 minutes. But the participants gathered at least two hours before the great showcase.

It’s past midnight when the parade participants called it a night with great memories to remember.

And it’s game time.

vuukle comment

PARIS OLYMPICS

TEAM PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Who&rsquo;ll break the ice for Team Philippines?

Who’ll break the ice for Team Philippines?

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The massive hunt for the gold in the Paris Olympics has begun and for the Philippines, its first, on paper, could come...
Sports
fbtw
Searching for Paris gold

Searching for Paris gold

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
As if by design, Carlos Yulo, gymnast par excellence, is firing the opening salvo for Team Philippines in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal faces Capital1; Akari tests Petro

Cignal faces Capital1; Akari tests Petro

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Cignal eyes to remain unscathed while Capital1 Solar is out to prove that its giant upset of defending champion Petro Gazz...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA &lsquo;older&rsquo; but wiser

Team USA ‘older’ but wiser

20 hours ago
Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA’s star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
Cone tells Pinoy bets: Enjoy the moment

Cone tells Pinoy bets: Enjoy the moment

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
It may have failed to make the trip but Gilas Pilipinas remains invested in the Filipinos’ campaign in the Paris O...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz rallies Paris bets

Hidilyn Diaz rallies Paris bets

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
It's a huge morale boost from the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist.
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Ivorian fencer takes on Tokyo silver medalist in Paris opening bid

Fil-Ivorian fencer takes on Tokyo silver medalist in Paris opening bid

9 hours ago
Maxine Esteban is all set for the greatest challenge of her fencing career so far. 
Sports
fbtw
'We did it!': France breathes sigh of relief after Olympics ceremony

'We did it!': France breathes sigh of relief after Olympics ceremony

9 hours ago
The concept had been derided as overly ambitious and the location criticized as a prime security risk. But after years of...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina checks skid, but falls to tied 46th after 75

Ardina checks skid, but falls to tied 46th after 75

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Dottie Ardina mounted a late frontside fightback to rescue a 75, but she fell from joint 22nd to a share of 46th halfway through...
Sports
fbtw
Battle for sports supremacy begins at Paris Olympics
Battle for sports supremacy begins at Paris Olympics
15 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with