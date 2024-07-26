^

Ardina shows grit to remain in CPKC Open mix

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 10:20am
Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina endured a day-long struggle on the unpredictable surface of the Earl Grey Golf Club, managing to salvage an even-par 72 despite 30 putts as she trailed Lauren Coughlin by four strokes after 18 holes of the CPKC Women’s Open in Alberta, Canada Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Ardina carried her excellent final-round form from the Dana Open in Ohio last week, where she rallied from the brink in the first round to secure a joint seventh-place finish with a closing 66, practically earning her a spot in this week’s $2.6-million championship, which features several LPGA Tour stalwarts preparing for next week’s Olympic Games in Paris, including her and ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan.

Although Ardina missed just three fairways and went out of regulation five times, the greens proved challenging, requiring 30 putts to produce a 35-37 round with birdies on Nos. 2 and 10, offset by bogeys on Nos. 4 and 11.

Despite this, she managed to secure a joint 22nd start in a group that includes Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson, staying within striking distance of Coughlin, who led with a five-birdie, one-bogey 68.

Coughlin led Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee, who all shot 69s.

While Ardina maintained her form, Pagdanganan struggled after a long break. Starting on No. 10, one of the Tour’s longest hitters bogeyed the first two holes, then dropped more shots on Nos. 5 and 7, negating her birdies on Nos. 15 and 1, both par-5s.

With a driving average of 296 yards, Pagdanganan hit just eight fairways and 13 greens, and her struggles with the putter resulted in 34 putts, leaving her tied for 67th in a starting field of 156.

Like Green, Lee, Henderson, and several others, Ardina and Pagdanganan are using this 72-hole championship as part of their preparation for the Paris Games with the women’s golf competitions are slated for August 7-10 at Le Golf National.

While Ardina is hopeful for a strong performance in her Olympic debut, Pagdanganan is eager to redeem herself from her 43rd place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

