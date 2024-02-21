^

Sports

Seniors Interclub golf tourney gets under way at Pueblo

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 5:48pm
Seniors Interclub golf tourney gets under way at Pueblo

MANILA, Philippines – Luisita begins its defense of the PAL Seniors Interclub golf crown Thursday, February 22, at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Club Club in Cagayan de Oro City, hopeful but cautious about its prospects, facing challenges due to a diminished roster and strong lineups of Canlubang and Manila Southwoods.

But no team holds a clear advantage in such kind of a competition, especially with challenging conditions expected over the next four days. The undulating greens at Pueblo will play a crucial role, requiring precise approach shots, as highlighted by Luisita’s Marty Ilagan.

“The greens at Pueblo have a lot of undulations. It is important to know where to place your approach,” said Ilagan.

Luisita does face a tough week with only five returning members from last year’s championship squad.

“It will be tough to retain the championship but players are ready and excited for the tournament to start,” said Luisita non-playing captain Jeric Hechanova. “Luisita will be the underdog.”

On the other hand, Canlubang is poised to reclaim the crown with new additions John Paul Reyes and Jess Hernandez bolstering the team.

“We have two scorers coming in to replace our two stoppers,” said Canlubang team captain Tony Olives said. “We can say we have a deep bench.”

But Manila Southwoods is also coming into the event brimming with confidence, securing the services of multiple-time Alabang Country Club champion Jorge Gallent to spearhead its title drive.

Gallent is supported by Interclub veteran Junjun Plana. 

The first round in the championship division will be held at Pueblo while the next two rounds will be played at Del Monte Golf Club. Pueblo will also host the final round.

Hostilities in the Founders, Aviator, Sportswriters, and Friendship divisions also start Thursday.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rethinking All-Star Game

Rethinking All-Star Game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
There has to be some serious rethinking if the NBA hopes to bring back fan interest in the annual All-Star Game. It’s...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL preseason starts in GenSan

MPBL preseason starts in GenSan

1 day ago
Bataan tangles with Manila at 4 p.m. in the opener of the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body&nbsp;

PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body 

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will seek no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. help when it contests the non-compliance...
Sports
fbtw
Custodio rules Dubai bowling

Custodio rules Dubai bowling

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Filipino Marc Dylan Custodio delivered a performance to remember as he topped the 10th DIBC-Delta Open Bowling Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts, Dream 3x3 champs

Bolts, Dream 3x3 champs

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
There’s a transfer of power in PBA 3x3.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lyka De Leon steps up as La Salle&rsquo;s starting libero in UAAP title defense

Lyka De Leon steps up as La Salle’s starting libero in UAAP title defense

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Sophomore player Lyka De Leon is filling big shoes in just her second year in the UAAP, taking on role of starting libero...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers dispose of Lady Tamaraws

Lady Spikers dispose of Lady Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The La Salle Lady Spikers made quick work of the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22, Wednesday afternoon at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men&rsquo;s volleyball: UST storms back in 3rd set to complete sweep vs UE

UAAP men’s volleyball: UST storms back in 3rd set to complete sweep vs UE

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The UST Golden Spikers used a big rally in the third set to complete a sweep of the UE Red Warriors, 28-26, 25-19, 26-24 in...
Sports
fbtw
Cua aims to keep PPS title run going in Digos City

Cua aims to keep PPS title run going in Digos City

3 hours ago
Dhea Cua is poised to extend her impressive performance in the PPS-PEPP circuit as junior tennis shifts to Digos City for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with