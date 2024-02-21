Seniors Interclub golf tourney gets under way at Pueblo

MANILA, Philippines – Luisita begins its defense of the PAL Seniors Interclub golf crown Thursday, February 22, at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Club Club in Cagayan de Oro City, hopeful but cautious about its prospects, facing challenges due to a diminished roster and strong lineups of Canlubang and Manila Southwoods.

But no team holds a clear advantage in such kind of a competition, especially with challenging conditions expected over the next four days. The undulating greens at Pueblo will play a crucial role, requiring precise approach shots, as highlighted by Luisita’s Marty Ilagan.

“The greens at Pueblo have a lot of undulations. It is important to know where to place your approach,” said Ilagan.

Luisita does face a tough week with only five returning members from last year’s championship squad.

“It will be tough to retain the championship but players are ready and excited for the tournament to start,” said Luisita non-playing captain Jeric Hechanova. “Luisita will be the underdog.”

On the other hand, Canlubang is poised to reclaim the crown with new additions John Paul Reyes and Jess Hernandez bolstering the team.

“We have two scorers coming in to replace our two stoppers,” said Canlubang team captain Tony Olives said. “We can say we have a deep bench.”

But Manila Southwoods is also coming into the event brimming with confidence, securing the services of multiple-time Alabang Country Club champion Jorge Gallent to spearhead its title drive.

Gallent is supported by Interclub veteran Junjun Plana.

The first round in the championship division will be held at Pueblo while the next two rounds will be played at Del Monte Golf Club. Pueblo will also host the final round.

Hostilities in the Founders, Aviator, Sportswriters, and Friendship divisions also start Thursday.