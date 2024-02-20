^

Sports

Lady Spikers eye early lead, collide with Lady Tams

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 5:45pm
Lady Spikers eye early lead, collide with Lady Tams
The Lady Spikers made short work of the Adamson Lady Falcons last weekend and vow no let-up versus the Lady Tamaraws.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. – DLSU vs FEU (men’s)
12 p.m. – UE vs UST (men’s)
2 p.m. – DLSU vs FEU (women’s)
4 p.m. – UE vs UST (women’s)

MANILA, Philippines – After a show of force in the opener, reigning champion La Salle is out to pull away early from the pack when it spikes for a second straight win against Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers made short work of the Adamson Lady Falcons last weekend and vow no let-up versus the Lady Tamaraws at 2 p.m. before the duel between fellow opening-day winners University of the East and University of Santo Tomas at 4 p.m.

La Salle needed only 74 minutes to score an easy 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 win over Adamson and hand head coach Ramil de Jesus his 300th career win in the UAAP.

But as heavy favorites the Lady Spikers are, they are far from reaching full form with basically a rejigged squad following the departure of their championship core — save for Rookie-MVP Angel Canino and Thea Gagate.

“Nakikita ko kailangan pa nila mas mag-jell,” said De Jesus, noting the team's young setter Julia Coronel and libero Lyka de Leon.

“Kailangan namin mag-adjust nang todo-todo doon at iyon ang i-work-out namin.”

La Salle, with Finals MVP Mars Alba as setter and Justine Jazareno as libero, rammed through the UAAP en route to the UAAP Season 85 championship, also made possible by captain Jolina dela Cruz and middle blocker Fifi Sharma.

Albeit with a young squad this time, the Lady Spikers are still tagged as the top team to beat with a win against FEU for a quick 2-0 slate bolstering that stature.

UST, for its part, is also dealing with the post-Eya Laure era but hardly felt it in a stunning 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 win over former champion National U that should be enough motivation entering an expected tough duel against the retooled UE.

Led by high school sensation Casiey Monique Dongallo and other stalwarts from the California Academy, the Lady Warriors beat the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18, for the first time in 14 years.

“Andiyan na halos lahat ng mga bata. Young at age, pero sa experience, mas marami pa silang nilaro sila kaysa (sa team namin). Seasoned players na rin yan in a way kaya di mo pwedeng biruin o i-underestimate yung mga bata kasi susuwagin ka ng mga yan,” said coach Kungfu Reyes, who will be banking on the troika of Regina Jurado, Jonna Perdido and Angeline Poyos, with playmaker Cassie Carballo and ace libero Bernadett Pepito.

Meanwhile, in the men's tilt, La Salle (1-0) and FEU (1-0) clash at 10 a.m. followed by the match between UE (0-1) and UST (1-0) at 12 p.m.

vuukle comment

LA SALLE

LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sports scribes take to the basketball court as PSA Cup returns

Sports scribes take to the basketball court as PSA Cup returns

1 day ago
The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup regular season formally opens shop on Tuesday, February 20, at the Ninoy...
Sports
fbtw
Vaughn axed as head coach of Nets after 21-33 start

Vaughn axed as head coach of Nets after 21-33 start

9 hours ago
Jacque Vaughn was fired as head coach of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets after a 21-33 start to the current campaign, the team a...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant Champions heads to Seoul to kick off year

Valorant Champions heads to Seoul to kick off year

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
The 2024 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) began over the weekend with the Kickoff Tournament across different international leagues,...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is first step to Olympics for Gilas, Cone stresses

FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is first step to Olympics for Gilas, Cone stresses

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With the upcoming first window of the FIBA Asia Cup, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said his personal goal for the team...
Sports
fbtw
Shattered Olympic dream leaves Pacquiao sad, disappointed

Shattered Olympic dream leaves Pacquiao sad, disappointed

19 hours ago
A “saddened and disappointed” Manny Pacquiao conceded Monday his Olympic boxing dream was over after the ring...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fajardo on track to 8th PBA MVP award

Fajardo on track to 8th PBA MVP award

By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
June Mar Fajardo is on course for a record-extending eighth PBA Most Valuable Player plum.
Sports
fbtw
PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body&nbsp;

PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body 

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will seek no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. help when it contests the non-compliance...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas, Red Robins aim to show offensive and defensive prowess

Junior Altas, Red Robins aim to show offensive and defensive prowess

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help flashes its league-best offense while Mapua displays its vaunted defense when they aim to keep...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas bigs ready to step up with absence of Fajardo, Edu

Gilas bigs ready to step up with absence of Fajardo, Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
With two big men sitting out the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers this week, Gilas Pilipinas will have a next-man-up...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with