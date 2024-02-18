^

TNT aims to reassert PBA 3x3 dominance

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
February 18, 2024 | 7:50pm
MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled TNT eyes another “grand slam” feather to its cap with nine hungry challengers bent on crashing the Triple Giga party.

The 10 finalists hit the half court of Ayala Malls Glorietta Monday with intense determination to capture the highest honors of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference.

The Triple Giga are out to duplicate their clean sweep of the conference crowns of Season 2 and stretch their record run to seven straight conferences.

Tasked to get the job done for the PLDT franchise are Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza and Chester Saldua, who are seeded into the quarterfinals as incentive for finishing in the Top 4 of the six-leg pre-finals.

The Triple Giga, winner of Leg 5, carry the No. 2 seeding behind Meralco, the winningest team of the conference with triumphs in Legs 1, 3 and 4. Cavitex, the Leg 6 ruler, is No. 3 while Leg 2 kingpin MCFASolver rounds out the Magic 4.

The four elite squads await the four survivors of pool play that begins at 2 p.m.

Fifth seed Blackwater Smooth Razor, No. 8 and Season 1 Second Conference champion Pioneer Elastoseal and No. 9 Terrafirma face off in to dispute the two quarterfinal seats in Pool A while No. 6 San Miguel Beer, No. 7 Purefoods and No. 10 Barangay Ginebra contest the two other Last-8 seats in Pool B.

Meanwhile, the final battle for the PBA Women’s 3x3 Invitational crown serves as a sizzling appetizer to the day's hostilities.

Top seed Philippine Navy-Go For Gold collides with No. 4 Gilas Pilipinas women’s B in the semifinal opener at 11:30 a.m. followed by the other Final Four duel between No. 2 Uratex and No. 3 Angelis Resort.

Winner proceeds to the winner-take-all championship set at 12:50 p.m.

