^

Sports

Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 12, 2024 | 6:39pm
Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits
La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions La Salle Lady Spikers will have a tough time defending their title in the upcoming UAAP Season 86 volleyball competition, a coach said.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo, on Monday, said that with a target at their backs, it will be harder for them to defend the championship.

“This season will be harder, because we are the defending champions. Unlike before when we were the ones chasing, we are now being chased by all teams,” the deputy told reporters in Filipino.

“And we also have a number of players lost. Although we are prepared, we will see in the games what we have improved in terms of our preparation,” he added.

Orcullo underscored that for this season, all teams are powerful and can contend, which makes it more challenging for La Salle.

In the offseason, Finals MVP Mars Alba, Best Outside Hitter Jolina dela Cruz, Fifi Sharma and Justine Jazareno left the team.

For this season, the Lady Spikers will be led by key cogs Angel Canino, Alleiah Malaluan, Shevana Laput, Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel, to name a few.

“Their improvement is still there, continuous, and every day, we are seeing it. They are always improving,” Orcullo said.

“And we are just telling the young guns to be ready with whatever the situation comes,” he added.

The team joined the Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals last year, which they won. They also had a training camp in Thailand before the start of the season.

For her part, Gagate said that they are “very confident” in retaining the title this season.

“We’re very confident [in] getting the back-to-back championships, and we’ll definitely work hard for it, together,” she said.

La Salle’s title defense will start on Saturday, when the new UAAP volleyball season kicks off at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baby Falcons clinch first title in 31 years

Baby Falcons clinch first title in 31 years

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Adamson tamed National U-Nazareth School, 90-73, in a winner-take-all duel to end a drought of more than three decades in...
Sports
fbtw

Are height limits outdated?

By Bill Velasco | 21 hours ago
Eight-time National Basketball Association All-Star and Strong Group Athletics import Dwight Howard expressed his desire to play in the Philippine Basketball Association.
Sports
fbtw
49ers, Chiefs clash in Vegas Super Bowl spectacle

49ers, Chiefs clash in Vegas Super Bowl spectacle

21 hours ago
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs clash in a blockbuster Super Bowl showdown here Sunday as Las Vegas stages...
Sports
fbtw
Chiefs' Kelce praises 'greatest coach' Reid after Super Bowl spat

Chiefs' Kelce praises 'greatest coach' Reid after Super Bowl spat

6 hours ago
Travis Kelce saluted Kansas City Chiefs boss Andy Reid as the "greatest coach" in NFL history as both men played down their...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen back in driver&rsquo;s seat

Beermen back in driver’s seat

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
No way was San Miguel Beer letting Magnolia get away with murder thrice in a row and get to the doorstep of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wong stresses Flying Titans 'motivated' to win first-ever PVL crown

Wong stresses Flying Titans 'motivated' to win first-ever PVL crown

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Undeterred by their heartbreaking finals defeat to sister team Creamline, Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong vowed they would...
Sports
fbtw
New-look UAAP Season 86 volleyball ready for takeoff

New-look UAAP Season 86 volleyball ready for takeoff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
New faces, old aces now in different squads headline the cast as the highly anticipated UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Remolino, Alcoseba sine in Sunrise Sprint race

Remolino, Alcoseba sine in Sunrise Sprint race

6 hours ago
Kim Remolino and Faith Alcoseba lived up to pre-race hype but achieved victories in distinct styles in the Go for Gold Sunrise...
Sports
fbtw
Chiefs edge 49ers in OT for back-to-back Super Bowl wins

Chiefs edge 49ers in OT for back-to-back Super Bowl wins

9 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes rallied the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 25-22 overtime triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, cementing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with