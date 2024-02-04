Running highlights Day 3 of Watsons' 'Health Expo'

MANILA, Philippines -- Being one of the most popular sports and fitness habits, running was given the spotlight on the third day of the Watsons Health Expo 2024 at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall.

On Saturday, running took center stage in an event that drew the participation of various wellness and sports celebrities.

WeKenRun head coach Ken Mendola did a running demo, underscoring how running is “making a comeback” and that races are already in full swing since last year.

Those who spoke in the event stressed how running, as a sport, requires minimal equipment, which is one of the reasons why it is already mainstream, according to fitness enthusiast Migs Bustos.

Aside from them, weather anchor Kim Atienza also spoke about the importance of Vitamin B.

For her part Dr. Catherine Porciuncula also discussed the efficacy of glutathione in lozenge form.

Celebrities such as Jessy Mendiola, Monster RX 93.1 DJ Gayle and Kristine Hermosa also held talks on skin care.

They were followed by Cristalle Belo-Pitt, the managing director of the Belo Group, who discussed glutathione and collagen.

Another collagen talk was conducted by Cassandra Chan. She was followed by celebrity dermatologist and skin expert Dr. Jarische Ang, who had a talk on acne.

The pharmacy has been holding the health expo since the start of the month. It will run until Sunday, February 4.

It is held at the SM Megamall Megatrade Halls 1 to 3.