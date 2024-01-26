^

Cignal's Molina seeks PVL title run after key additions

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 8:49pm
Ces Molina of the Cignal HD Spikers
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal HD Spikers veteran hitter Ces Molina hopes that her team has finally gotten the missing pieces it needs to get to the next level in the Premier Volleyball League, whose new season begins next month.

Still without a title after multiple semifinals appearances, Molina believes it’s finally time for Cignal to win all the marbles.

The HD Spikers added star libero Dawn Macandili to their arsenal during the offseason, while also signing role player Jovelyn Fernandez. With their new pieces, and the holdovers still intact, Molina is optimistic of their chances.

“Pang three years ko na to sa Cignal ultimate goal ko pa rin hanggang ngayon na makapasok sa [finals] and makakuha ng champion[ship]. Yung addition ni Dawn and Jovelyn, sana hopefully talaga ngayon makapasok kami sa championship and makakuha na kami ng gold,” said Molina. 

“Dahil talagang lahat kami as in si Coach Shaq [delos Santos] talagang gusto nya and sanay siya na nagchachampion gusto namin maparanas sa Cignal na nagchachampion,” she added.

Cignal came closest to a title in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference, where they finished second to the Petro Gazz Angels.

They have yet to return to the championship since then.

But with all the team movement during the offseason with their rival clubs, Molina hopes their chemistry and familiarity put them a notch above the rest.

“I think mayroong advantage and disadvantage kasi kaya naman nagrerecruit yung ibang teams para magpalakas ‘di ba? And advantage namin, kilala na namin yung isa’t-isa, may dumagdag man sa amin iilan lang so iisang sistema lang yung mangyayari and kaunti na lang yung tuturuan ni Coach Shaq sa sistema niya,” said Molina.

Molina and the HD Spikers plunge back into PVL action on February 20.

