JRU shocks Perpetual in NCAA men's beach volleyball opener

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 4:20pm
MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University’s Windel Laurenciana and Matthew Miguel sent shockwaves down the NCAA Season 99 beach volleyball sands after stunning reigning titlists Louie Ramirez and Jefferson Marapoc, 22-20, 18-21, 15-11, on Wednesday in Subic Bay.

It was a mammoth win for the Bombers pair after coming in as complete underdogs against the Ramirez-Marapoc pair, who captured last season’s title — the Altas third overall.

Also posting opening day wins were AU’s Adrian Villados and Arman Clarence Guinto over CSB’s Leonard Van Jaboli and Arnel Christian Aguilar, 24-26, 21-17, 15-8; Mapua’s Kenneth Eslapor and Saint Marlowe Jamisola against EAC’s Bhim Lawrence Diones and Ervin Patrick Osabel, 21-19, 9-21, 15-10; San Beda’s Aidjien Josh Rus and Mohammad Shaif Ali Tahiluddin over LPU’s Janse Palad and Josue Velasco III, 21-18, 21-14; and CSB’s Arnel Christian Aguilar and James Harold Marasigan against Kyle Angelo Villamor and Jezreel Franz Marcos, 12-21, 21-19, 15-13.

In women’s action, University of Perpetual Hel’s Mary Rhose Dapol and Krisha Cordero outlasted JRU’s Karyla Rafaela Jasareno and Czarina Nina Ramos, 21-12, 19-21, 15-13, yesterday to seize the early share of the lead with three others.

Other victors were SBU’s Angel Habacon and Reyanna Caneta over Lyceum of the Philippines U’s Christina Cañares and Baby Mar Nichole Collado, 21-13, 21-8, EAC’s Cathrine Almazan and Christine Joy Cordial against Mapua’s Raina Airyl Verginio and Nadine Angeli Berces, 14-21, 21-16, 15-8; and AU’s Alona Nichole Caguicla and Harem Ceballos over St. Benilde’s Angelika Mondejar and Doreen Baguio, 21-15, 21-17.

The Lady Blazers bounced back from the defeat after they downed San Sebastian’s Kat Santos and Juna May Gonzales, 21-12, 21-12, to claim their first win and stay in the medal hunt.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

NCAA
