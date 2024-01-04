Randle, Brunson power Knicks over Bulls

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks takes a shot as DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden on January 03, 2024 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines – Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson combined for 66 points while Isaiah Hartenstein hauled down his career-high in rebounds as the New York Knicks demolished the Chicago Bulls, 116-100, in their NBA clash at the Madison Square Garden in New York Thursday (Manila time).

Randle tallied 35 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Brunson posted 31 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks — the first time this season that the two scored 30-plus points in a game.

Hartenstein, for his part, finished 10 points and 20 rebounds, his highest rebounding output so far in his career.

With the Knicks trailing by four at the half, 51-55, Randle went crazy and took over in the next two quarters. He scored 23 points in that spread as the Knicks took the four-point deficit to an 86-78 lead going into the final frame.

New York’s lead grew to as much as 17, 112-95, with 2:56 remaining in the game as Brunson made a step-back jumper that gave him 31 points.`

Coby White answered with a 3-pointer on the other end, but Randle made a layup that pushed the lead to an insurmountable 16 points, 114-98, with less than two minutes left.

Demar Derozan had 28 points for the Bulls. He was followed by White with 26 markers and eight assists.

OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo added 11 apiece for the Knicks.

Randle has scored 20 or more points in 19 consecutive games.

New York is now holding a 19-15 win-loss record in the season, while the Bulls dropped to 15-21.