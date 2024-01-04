^

Sports

Randle, Brunson power Knicks over Bulls

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 4, 2024 | 12:43pm
Randle, Brunson power Knicks over Bulls
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks takes a shot as DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden on January 03, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Elsa / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson combined for 66 points while Isaiah Hartenstein hauled down his career-high in rebounds as the New York Knicks demolished the Chicago Bulls, 116-100, in their NBA clash at the Madison Square Garden in New York Thursday (Manila time).

Randle tallied 35 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Brunson posted 31 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks — the first time this season that the two scored 30-plus points in a game.

Hartenstein, for his part, finished 10 points and 20 rebounds, his highest rebounding output so far in his career.

With the Knicks trailing by four at the half, 51-55, Randle went crazy and took over in the next two quarters. He scored 23 points in that spread as the Knicks took the four-point deficit to an 86-78 lead going into the final frame.

New York’s lead grew to as much as 17, 112-95, with 2:56 remaining in the game as Brunson made a step-back jumper that gave him 31 points.`

Coby White answered with a 3-pointer on the other end, but Randle made a layup that pushed the lead to an insurmountable 16 points, 114-98, with less than two minutes left.

Demar Derozan had 28 points for the Bulls. He was followed by White with 26 markers and eight assists.

OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo added 11 apiece for the Knicks.

Randle has scored 20 or more points in 19 consecutive games. 

New York is now holding a 19-15 win-loss record in the season, while the Bulls dropped to 15-21.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CHICAGO BULLS

NBA

NEW YORK KNICKS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Losers can’t be weepers

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Two teams are in the books for sharing the most consecutive losses in the NBA and one of them nearly shattered the tie to set a new ignominious record.
Sports
fbtw
Meralco's Hodge gets Jeremy Lin's stamp of approval for defense during EASL clash

Meralco's Hodge gets Jeremy Lin's stamp of approval for defense during EASL clash

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Despite finishing with a game-high 23 points, former NBA guard Jeremy Lin tipped his hat to Meralco Bolt Cliff Hodge, whose...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group taps ex-NBA players Blatche, Roberson alongside Dwight Howard

Strong Group taps ex-NBA players Blatche, Roberson alongside Dwight Howard

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Strong Group Philippines is loaded for the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championships, to say the least.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts lose steam vs Jeremy Lin-led New Taipei Kings in EASL

Bolts lose steam vs Jeremy Lin-led New Taipei Kings in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts ran out of ammunition in the second half and bowed to the unblemished New Taipei Kings, 89-77, in East Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Dwight Howard signs with Philippines' Strong Group for Dubai tilt

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
NBA veteran Dwight Howard has signed a deal to play for Philippine team Strong Group Athletics during its upcoming campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco&rsquo;s Banchero rues turnovers in EASL loss to New Taipei Kings

Meralco’s Banchero rues turnovers in EASL loss to New Taipei Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Having more turnovers than assists spelled the doom for Meralco against Jeremy Lin and the New Taipei Kings in their East...
Sports
fbtw
Cantlay feels for golf fans as players hope for PGA-LIV unity

Cantlay feels for golf fans as players hope for PGA-LIV unity

3 hours ago
World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay has sympathy for golf fans, but the PGA Tour Policy Board member had no big news for them at the...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder roll past Celtics

Thunder roll past Celtics

13 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Boston’s six-game winning streak...
Sports
fbtw
PSA fetes Gilas with special award

PSA fetes Gilas with special award

13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas defied the odds and emerged as one of the most inspiring sports stories of 2023.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with