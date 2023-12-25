^

Beermen halt Phoenix’s rise with 117-96 Christmas Day rout

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 25, 2023 | 6:47pm
San Miguel's Don Trollano goes for a layup.
MANILA, Philippines – All the San Miguel Beermen wanted for Christmas is a W. 

And on Christmas Day, they got it.

The Beermen rolled to their third straight victory in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, as they snapped the Phoenix Fuel Masters’ six-game winning streak, 117-96, Monday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen trailed by one, 79-80, heading into the final quarter after a last-second Hail Mary heave by RJ Jazul to end the third canto.

San Miguel, however, started to percolate as they unleashed eight straight points capped by a Terrence Romeo jumper to take an 87-80 lead. 

After Jazul broke the dry spell for Phoenix with a trey, Marcio Lassiter answered back with a 3-pointer as they maintained a seven-point lead, 90-83. 

The lead grew to nine, 96-87, with a deuce by Rodney Brondial. 

Johnathan Williams III completed a three-point play to help Phoenix inch closer, 96-90, with 5:50 remaining in the game.

The Beermen then waxed hot. 

Led by Romeo’s dazzling shots and assists, the Beermen erupted in the next few minutes. 

San Miguel had a massive 18-3 run capped by a two-pointer by Troy Mallilin to take a 117-93 lead with 39 seconds left in the game.

A 3-pointer by Fuel Master Ricci Rivero set the final score. 

New San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright Jr. had a big debut for the Beermen, finishing with 26 points, hauling down 16 rebounds and dishing out four assists. 

Romeo had 22 points and eight assists, while CJ Perez chipped in 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Williams had another stellar performance for Phoenix, finishing with 37 markers and 16 boards.

San Miguel is currently on solo fourth spot with a 6-3 slate. Phoenix dropped to 7-2, half a game ahead of number three seed Meralco Bolts.

