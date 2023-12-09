Wembanyama's 20-20 line goes down the drain as Spurs stretch slump

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 08: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks to block Colby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls shot in the second half at Frost Bank Center on December 08 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines -- A 20-20 game for Victor Wembanyama was not enough to break San Antonio’s losing streak as the Spurs fell to the Chicago Bulls, 121-112, at the Frost Bank Center Saturday (Manila time).

The seven-foot-four big man finished the game with 21 points and 20 rebounds, but the balanced scoring of the Bulls was just too much.

With the Spurs leading by 11, 63-52, at the half, Chicago unleashed a 16-6 run to overtake San Antonio, 69-68, at the 6:41 mark of the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Coby White.

The newfound momentum was enough for Chicago to take an 87-81 lead going to the fourth quarter following a trey by Torrey Craig.

A 3-pointer by Keldon Johnson with 3:18 remaining in the game cut the lead to five, 109-114, with 3:18 remaining in the game.

But White, Demar Derozan and Patrick Williams put the finishing touches and by scoring seven straight points.

Four Bulls finished with at least 20 points.

White had 24 points, followed by Nikola Vucevic with 21 markers and 16 boards.

Derozan and Williams had 20 apiece.

Following Wembanyama in scoring is Keldon Johnson with 20 markers.

This is the Spurs’ 16th straight loss, tying their franchise record.

Chicago is now 9-14 for the season, while the Spurs dropped to a dismal 3-18 slate -- the worst in the Western Conference.