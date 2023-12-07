Ex-King Archer hails the incumbent: Jeron Teng all praises for Kevin Quiambao after banner UAAP season

Kevin Quiambao - UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year, UAAP Season 86 Season MVP, Finals MVP and champion.

MANILA, Philippines -- Commendations were aplenty, from one Finals Most Valuable Player to another.

La Salle legend Jeron Teng had high praises for UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao, who led the Green Archers to their first UAAP men’s basketball championship in seven years.

The last time the Taft-based cagers brought home the championship was back in 2016, when Teng led them to a two-game sweep over rival Ateneo.

The high-scoring guard was named Finals MVP in that series, scoring 28 points in the title clincher.

Now, seven years later, Teng is happy to see the same happen to Quiambao.

In the winner-take-all game three against the UP Fighting Maroons, the talented forward finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks, the last of which was a huge chasedown on Gerry Abadiano with less than a minute remaining.

“It is a very great feeling [to win the championship again], as a La Sallian. I’m really proud of the team, the Green Archers, and I am really grateful for the championship that came after seven years,” Teng told Philstar.com after La Salle's 73-69 Game 3 win.

The San Miguel Beerman underscored that Quiambao is “really well-deserving” to take home the Finals MVP plum.

“He is really well-deserving, not just for his performance in the finals but all throughout the season,” Teng said.

“He’s been consistent. That’s why he’s the MVP for a reason. He really led this team together, with Evan [Nelle], Joaqui [Manuel], [Francis] Escandor and the other seniors,” he added.

“They really led this team to the championship.”

In the three-game series against UP, Quiambao averaged 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

For his part, the Finals MVP thanked Coach Topex Robinson for unleashing his potential.

“I just trusted the system of Coach and I grinded every day, through body fit, nutritionist, strength and conditioning. I improved every aspect of my game and I focused on what’s in front of me,” Quiambao said.

“What happened [are] the Finals and Season MVPs, and the championship.”