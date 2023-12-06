^

Outgoing Maroons Cansino, Diouf upbeat on UP future

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 11:20pm
CJ Cansino (left) and Malick Diouf
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite their heartbreaking loss in the UAAP Season 86 finals, the UP Fighting Maroons will be fine in succeeding tournaments, outgoing players CJ Cansino and Malick Diouf said.

Cansino, UP's team captain this season, and Diouf, the former UAAP MVP, are set to leave the team after exhausting their playing years.

They exited on a low note after the Maroons absorbed a 73-69 Game 3 loss against the La Salle Green Archers Wednesday night.

Cansino told reporters after the game that  the Fighting Maroons are in good hands.

"I am not worried about the future of UP, because I know how UP and the coaches take care [of the players]. So I just told them they need to work to meet the standards," the outgoing guard said.

Cansino had a forgettable final game for UP, finishing with just five points, two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes of play.

Diouf, meanwhile, had a more productive final game, leading the team with 21 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

"I think they're gonna have a good future, because, you know, seeing the rookies right now and you know, they have Maimai [Cagulangan], Aldous [Torculas] and others," the soft-spoken big man said.

"I think they're gonna go far and I wish they're gonna go far," he added.
The two also pledged their continued support for the team.

"We just talked to the boys, telling them this is not the end because they will still there for next year. You know we have a good community always behind us. They need to focus. Be sad for now, and tomorrow, look forward and represent the UP community," Diouf said.

"Malick and I just said that we'll be there if they need help. Even if we're not a part of the team anymore, they still have a chance to bounce back next season," Cansino, for his part, added.

Despite losing the two key cogs, UP will continue to be contenders next season as they will have holdovers Francis Lopez, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon and Cagulangan, to name a few.

BASKETBALL

CJ CANSINO

MALICK DIOUF

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
