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Gumbao, Otoc stand out in Palawan juniors tennis tilt

Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 3:20pm
Gumbao, Otoc stand out in Palawan juniors tennis tilt
Justine Gumbao (2nd from left) and Julius Otoc display their trophies after dominating the Kidapawan junior tennis championships. Joining them are Palawan Pawnshop’s Ronald Barrios (left) and Kidapawan City Tennis Club president Bernie Go (right).
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Justine Gumbao and Julius Otoc stamped their class in the Palawan Pawnshop's Kidapawan City Juniors Age-Group Tennis Championships, powering to a combined six titles and emerging as the standout performers of the week-long Group 2 tournament at the Kidapawan courts.

Gumbao was particularly dominant, sweeping the girls’ 14-and-under and 16-and-U singles crowns before adding two doubles titles for a rare four-title haul.

The top seed in the girls’ division overwhelmed Chandra Felecio, 6-1, 6-3, in the 14-and-U final, then returned to the court to dispatch Marxian Sira, 6-1, 6-0, for the 16-and-U championship.

She dropped just 11 games in six singles matches across the two age groups, underlining the gap she created over the field with her aggressive shot-making and relentless pressure.

Gumbao completed her four-title sweep in doubles, teaming up with Kathryina Makabangit to whip Sabrina Esiderio and Maurin, 8-1, for the 14-and-U crown. She later paired with Clar to rout Gorre and Sira, 8-2, in the 18-and-U final.

Otoc matched Gumbao’s dominance in the boys’ division, collecting the 16- and 18-and-U singles titles to share MVP honors with his female counterpart.

He first overwhelmed recent Isulan, Sultan Kudarat leg winner Kresthan Belacas, 6-1, 6-1, in the 16-and-U final before turning back Kyle Ramos, 6-4, 6-2, for the 18-and-U championship.

Otoc and Belacas later joined forces in the boys’ 18-and-U doubles, where they swept aside Kurt Alcantara and Krisnel Batilo, 8-1.

Other singles winners included Kirsten Mae Gorre, who beat Camille Clar, 6-2, 6-2, for the girls’ 18-and-U title; Belacas, who subdued AJ Rabino, 6-3, 6-2, in the boys’ 14-and-U final; Christine Ann Teposo, who blanked Aleushia Maurin, 6-0, 6-0, for the girls’ 12-and-U plum; and Andrei Domasing, who survived Peter Cabaña, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-3, in a thrilling boys’ 12-and-U championship duel.

In the boys’ 14-and-U doubles, Rafael Pascua and Rabino defeated Yuki Menoza and Philmanuel Palmones, 8-1, to claim the title.

The Kidapawan stop capped another three-leg swing through Mindanao, following earlier tournaments in Davao del Sur and Sultan Kudarat, as the talent-search continues to provide young players with competitive matches and a pathway to higher-level tennis.

The Group 2 tournament was held under the Palawan Pawnshop talent-search initiated by president and CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Rating. It was supported by ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies. (Pool story)

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