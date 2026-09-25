Gumbao, Otoc stand out in Palawan juniors tennis tilt
MANILA, Philippines — Justine Gumbao and Julius Otoc stamped their class in the Palawan Pawnshop's Kidapawan City Juniors Age-Group Tennis Championships, powering to a combined six titles and emerging as the standout performers of the week-long Group 2 tournament at the Kidapawan courts.
Gumbao was particularly dominant, sweeping the girls’ 14-and-under and 16-and-U singles crowns before adding two doubles titles for a rare four-title haul.
The top seed in the girls’ division overwhelmed Chandra Felecio, 6-1, 6-3, in the 14-and-U final, then returned to the court to dispatch Marxian Sira, 6-1, 6-0, for the 16-and-U championship.
She dropped just 11 games in six singles matches across the two age groups, underlining the gap she created over the field with her aggressive shot-making and relentless pressure.
Gumbao completed her four-title sweep in doubles, teaming up with Kathryina Makabangit to whip Sabrina Esiderio and Maurin, 8-1, for the 14-and-U crown. She later paired with Clar to rout Gorre and Sira, 8-2, in the 18-and-U final.
Otoc matched Gumbao’s dominance in the boys’ division, collecting the 16- and 18-and-U singles titles to share MVP honors with his female counterpart.
He first overwhelmed recent Isulan, Sultan Kudarat leg winner Kresthan Belacas, 6-1, 6-1, in the 16-and-U final before turning back Kyle Ramos, 6-4, 6-2, for the 18-and-U championship.
Otoc and Belacas later joined forces in the boys’ 18-and-U doubles, where they swept aside Kurt Alcantara and Krisnel Batilo, 8-1.
Other singles winners included Kirsten Mae Gorre, who beat Camille Clar, 6-2, 6-2, for the girls’ 18-and-U title; Belacas, who subdued AJ Rabino, 6-3, 6-2, in the boys’ 14-and-U final; Christine Ann Teposo, who blanked Aleushia Maurin, 6-0, 6-0, for the girls’ 12-and-U plum; and Andrei Domasing, who survived Peter Cabaña, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-3, in a thrilling boys’ 12-and-U championship duel.
In the boys’ 14-and-U doubles, Rafael Pascua and Rabino defeated Yuki Menoza and Philmanuel Palmones, 8-1, to claim the title.
The Kidapawan stop capped another three-leg swing through Mindanao, following earlier tournaments in Davao del Sur and Sultan Kudarat, as the talent-search continues to provide young players with competitive matches and a pathway to higher-level tennis.
The Group 2 tournament was held under the Palawan Pawnshop talent-search initiated by president and CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Rating. It was supported by ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies. (Pool story)
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