Jinggoy Estrada-coached San Juan destroys RCP Shawarma Shack by 64 points in PSL

RCP Shawarma Shack's Paolo Hubalde runs into Agem Miranda of San Juan as they chase the loose ball.

MANILA, Philippines -- With coaching senator Jinggoy Estrada calling the shots, San Juan asserted its dominance over RCP Shawarma Shack, 121-57, late Monday night in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Six players wound up in double figures for the Kings led by Orlan Wamar’s double-double performance as his brilliant, all-around game typified San Juan’s convincing triumph.

Wamar finished with 15 points on top of 11 assists to lead the way for the Kings.

The other five players who submitted double-digit production were AZ Soberano (17), Mike Malonzo (16), Dexter Maiquez (12), Mike Calisaan (11) and Pao Javillonar (10).

San Juan dominated in almost all departments as it shot a steady 61% (49-of-80) while holding its rival to a measly 28% production (21-of-74).

The Kings also ruled the battle of the boards, 56-33, and played much better as a team with 40 assists compared to only 17 by Shawarma Shack.

“I just wanted to experience it,” said Senator Estrada. “I’m not really actively coaching as we have our coaching staff, but it gave me the feel of coaching the team.”

Earlier, CV Siniloan Daruma edged Bicol, 100-98.

Justine Alano was a steady presence all game long and delivered the game-winning basket with a second left to lift the Dragons to the thrilling win.