FEU rules UAAP Season 86 cheerdance tilt

The FEU pep squad is back on top of the UAAP Cheerdance competition

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE-UP!

The FEU Cheering Squad are back on top of the UAAP cheerdance competition following a throwback Super Mario performance in the contest's Season 86 editions Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

FEU's performance, inspired by the iconic video game character, was able to help the Morayta-based school clinch its second cheerdance title in three UAAP seasons and their fourth overall.

The FEU cheerdancers took home the gold and P50,000.

The team garnered 702.5 points in their performance.

The school last won in UAAP Season 84, when they dethroned the defending champion NU Pep Squad.

And this time around, it was the same.

The first runner-up is defending champion NU, which performed an Elvis Presley-themed routine.

They garnered 697 points.

The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe came in second runner-up with 684 points.

"Gawi," which performed a Blackpink routine, finished third for the second straight season.

NU and UST won P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

FEU was also able to take home various special awards.