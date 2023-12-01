Pistons lose 16th straight game, fall short vs Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts to a call in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2023 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines – The Detroit Pistons dropped their 16th straight game in the NBA, coming up short against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, 118-112, Friday morning (Manila time.)

Brunson scattered 42 points in the win, which is also New York's 13th straight victory over Detroit. He also had eight assists and six rebounds in the game, where he shot 13-of-24 from the field.

The game was tight at the start of the fourth quarter, with Detroit leading by two, 87-85.

An Ausar Thompson 3-pointer with 9:45 remaining gave the Pistons a 93-91 advantage, but eight straight points by the Knicks capped by a fadeaway by Julius Randle gave New York a 99-93 lead.

It was enough separation for the Knicks to quell any comeback attempts by the Pistons.

The lead grew to as much as nine, 115-106, with 1:33 remaining as Randle hit another fadeaway for the dagger. The All-Star forward finished with a near-triple double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 31 points and eight assists while Killian Hayes chipped in 23 markers.

The Pistons' last win was last October 29 against the Chicago Bulls.

They are now holding a 2-17 win-loss slate, while the Knicks are toting an 11-7 record.