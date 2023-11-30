Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win

MANILA, Philippines — In sports, they say that it’s either you win or you learn — and the UST Growling Tigresses were stuck on the learning end for quite some time against the NU Lady Bulldogs.

That is until Wednesday, when the Tigresses snapped a 20-game losing streak against the eight-peat seeking Lady Bulldogs in Game 1 of the Seasobn 86 women's basketball finals, taking the 76-72 victory in their best-of-three series.

Before then, UST last won over NU 11 years ago — during the second round of UAAP Season 75.

Finally getting the better of their rivals, the Tigresses admitted they finally solved the puzzle after years of trying.

“Naging matured lang kami sa loob ng court. Binigyan lang namin ng advice yung mga rookies din, mga bata na kailangan namin mag execute nang maayos, gawin yung system ni coach, ginawa naman namin yung best namin lahat,” said UST ace Kent Pastrana.

“Nagstick lang kami sa system kung ano yung dapat namin gawin, kung ano yung game plan namin, lesson learned yung nangyari nung last game against sa kanila,” she added.

Their most recent match-up before the finals, when UST lost in overtime to the Lady Bulldogs, the Tigresses actually had a chance to snap the losing streak then.

But some crucial miscues in the endgame cost them dearly.

Knowing how they could’ve done things differently, UST veteran Tacky Tacatac was relieved that they finally kept their feelings in check.

“Siguro ngayon, kinontrol lang talaga namin yung emotion namin. Kasi nung last previous games namin versus NU and UP, parang we celebrate early kaya natatalo pa kami,” said Tacatac.

“But now natuto na kami talaga. So yun, we controlled our emotions.”

Now, Pastrana, Tacatac and the rest of the Tigresses have the chance to officially end the Lady Bulldogs’ reign when Game 2 tips off on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.