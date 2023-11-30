^

Sports

Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 4:59pm
Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win
Kent Pastrana of UST
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — In sports, they say that it’s either you win or you learn — and the UST Growling Tigresses were stuck on the learning end for quite some time against the NU Lady Bulldogs.

That is until Wednesday, when the Tigresses snapped a 20-game losing streak against the eight-peat seeking Lady Bulldogs in Game 1 of the Seasobn 86 women's basketball finals, taking the 76-72 victory in their best-of-three series.

Before then, UST last won over NU 11 years ago — during the second round of UAAP Season 75.

Finally getting the better of their rivals, the Tigresses admitted they finally solved the puzzle after years of trying.

“Naging matured lang kami sa loob ng court. Binigyan lang namin ng advice yung mga rookies din, mga bata na kailangan namin mag execute nang maayos, gawin yung system ni coach, ginawa naman namin yung best namin lahat,” said UST ace Kent Pastrana. 

“Nagstick lang kami sa system kung ano yung dapat namin gawin, kung ano yung game plan namin, lesson learned yung nangyari nung last game against sa kanila,” she added.

Their most recent match-up before the finals, when UST lost in overtime to the Lady Bulldogs, the Tigresses actually had a chance to snap the losing streak then.

But some crucial miscues in the endgame cost them dearly.

Knowing how they could’ve done things differently, UST veteran Tacky Tacatac was relieved that they finally kept their feelings in check.

“Siguro ngayon, kinontrol lang talaga namin yung emotion namin. Kasi nung last previous games namin versus NU and UP, parang we celebrate early kaya natatalo pa kami,” said Tacatac. 

“But now natuto na kami talaga. So yun, we controlled our emotions.”

Now, Pastrana, Tacatac and the rest of the Tigresses have the chance to officially end the Lady Bulldogs’ reign when Game 2 tips off on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

TIGRESSES

UAAP

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

2 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Expect a different Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons on brink of glory

Maroons on brink of glory

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
University of the Philippines doused cold water on the previously red-hot La Salle, stamping a 97-67 statement win in Game...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
It’s a cliche for every coach: defense wins championships, and for UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, his team’s finals...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns near MPBL coronation

Giant Lanterns near MPBL coronation

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Justine Baltazar as expected captured the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum as Pampanga moved on the cusp of annexing the Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Swimmer Kayla Sanchez allowed to represent Philippines in 2024 Olympics

Swimmer Kayla Sanchez allowed to represent Philippines in 2024 Olympics

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez can now compete in next year’s Paris Olympics under the Philippine flag.
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio return imminent after Ginebra reactivation

Tenorio return imminent after Ginebra reactivation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
LA Tenorio may be returning to the hardcourt for some PBA Commissioner’s Cup action as soon as Sunday after being reactivated...
Sports
fbtw
Pilipinas Super League: Titans, Warriors book wins

Pilipinas Super League: Titans, Warriors book wins

2 hours ago
Quezon and Novaliches carved out contrasting victories in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup late Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall

Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall

3 hours ago
German forward Franz Wagner's 31-point performance sparked Orlando to an eighth consecutive victory, ripping Washington 139-120...
Sports
fbtw
Lopsided Game 1 loss vs Maroons fires up Archers, says Mike Phillips

Lopsided Game 1 loss vs Maroons fires up Archers, says Mike Phillips

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Bouncing back after being figuratively punched in the mouth will be the main motivation for the La Salle Green Archers against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with