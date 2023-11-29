Total FC gunning for championship in Thailand tourney

Alex Tancangco, third from left, one of the Elite Defenders of Total Football Club in the Under-11 category, will see action in the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 from December 2-3 in Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from its successful campaign in the Philippine Youth Football League (YFL), the Under-13 team of Total Football Club (FC) aims for a bigger prize as it guns for the title in the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 on December 2-3 at the Thai FA’s National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.

The U-13 of Total FC won the YFL by topping the single round elimination, garnering 40 points with 13 wins, a draw with no loss, and finishing ahead by a single point to Mendiola FC’s 39 following its 13-0-1 win-draw-loss record as Total FC handed them a 2-0 defeat in their lone meeting.

Now, the target is bigger, and that is to make a big splash in the Supercup as a proud football club from the Philippines. The team is set to leave for Bangkok on Friday, December 1.

“We know that it's not going to be easy,” said Total FC team manager Jeremy Vanguardia Tancangco. “But I have so much confidence in our players that they are up for this challenge and that they are hungry for a title to add to the one we had in the Philippine YFL.”

“This is the first time that Total FC will be seeing action abroad. But, even as first timers, we know they have what it takes to compete against the best in the region in their age brackets. This is a great opportunity to show that our Filipino youth athletes are world-class,” he added.

Aside from the U-13 squad, Total FC’s U-9 and U-11 teams will also compete for titles in the Supercup, which will also have teams from other countries like Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Members of the U-13 team are Luis Pible, Joseph Cenojas, Zaeous Cortez, Revir Deada, Daniel Guinto, Ethan Gile, Jasper Isagon, AJ Magabo, Zhaan Roquio, Darcy Sarmiento, Shem Salilig, MJ Silmaro, Theo Vegas, Limuel Tapia and Vince Villegas.

The U-11 team, meanwhile, has Alex Tancangco, EJ Baid, Marcus Cuyos, Sean David, Jose Gabriel, Adrian Labog, Javi Lopez, JM Nera, Calix Nuñez, Rafa Rojas and Eurwyn Tagum.

As for the U-9 team, the members are Jayden Bongcaras, Zane Gamalinda, Gabrian Gatdula, Nio Gregorio, Franco Magabo, Rafael Manas, Eevan Oaferina, AC Reyes, Matteo Solis and Matthew Tiongson.

Founded in 2019, Total FC is a youth football club based in Calamba, Laguna. Leading the program of Total FC is African coach Ousman Jeng, a professional football player who is the club’s Project Director.

After starting with just more than 10 players, the club now has 180 footballers and it is now one of the fastest-rising youth football clubs in the country, which provides international-level football skills mastery and training to youth players 4 to 17 years old.

“Our vision, through the strong direction of our program director Ousman Jeng, is to make world-class football training available to young Filipino players regardless of their socio-economic background,” said Tancangco.

According to Tancangco, they are fortunate and appreciative of the support Total FC receives from both the private sector and various local government units.

The support comes from Pacific Paint Boysen Phl. Inc., San Miguel Corp., Coca Cola Beverages Phl., JeorgiaMed Inc., The Junction At Carmelray, Honda Power Products Phl., Honda Inverter Generator, Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez, Calamba City Rep. Charisse Ann Hernandez, Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal and Vice Mayor Totie Lazaro, the Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Calamba, Mayor Cristeta Reyes of Malvar, Batangas), Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan (Mataas na Kahoy) and former Vice Mayor Cocoy Ramos (Balayan).