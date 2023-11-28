^

Sports

Maroons, Archers meet in UAAP last dance for first time

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 5:23pm
Maroons, Archers meet in UAAP last dance for first time
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (left) and Francis Lopez of UP
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Mall of Asia Arena)

12 p.m. – NU vs UST (women’s finals)
6 p.m. – UP vs La Salle (men’s finals)

MANILA, Philippines – Worlds collide as University of the Philippines and La Salle lock horns in their first ever title showdown for the UAAP men’s basketball supremacy. 

The Fighting Maroons and the Green Archers, who lived up to lofty billings as the top-seeds, march into the battlefield with hopes of dealing the pivotal first blow as the UAAP Season 86 best-of-three finale unfurls at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Game time is at 6 p.m. after the opening salvo of seven-peat champion National University and challenger University of Santo Tomas in the women’s basketball finals at 12 p.m.

UP and La Salle, which finished 1-2 in the two-round eliminations for twice-to-beat incentives in the Final Four, forged a historic battle after making short work of dethroned titlist Ateneo and NU, respectively. 

The hoopers from Diliman snapped the Eagles’ six straight finals appearance, 57-46, while the red-hot Taft-based dribblers smothered the Bulldogs, 97-73, for their ninth straight win. 

In the process, the Maroons advanced to their third straight finals appearance — all under coach Goldwin Monteverde — with the Archers gifting new coach Topex Robinson a finals stint in his debut season while ending a six-year drought. 

Overall, it’s the 17th straight finals appearance of the Archers in the Final Four era — the most in UAAP — but they’ve never met the Maroons since they transferred from the NCAA to the UAAP in 1986. 

Until now. 

That’s also the year when UP won the UAAP title before embarking on a 36-year drought that it finally snapped in Season 84 — turning this finale to a date for the ages. 

Both teams vow to embrace the challenge, as well as the pressure that comes with it. 

“It’s something that’s really special — my first time here coaching DLSU in the finals and playing against UP. I know it’s gonna be an exciting ball game,” said Robinson, who had stints in the NCAA and PBA before finding himself as the chief tactician in Taft. 

“Whether I like it or not, there’s gonna be pressure. It could either stop you or really motivate you. I’m gonna choose the latter,” added Robinson, whose wards just had an added fire lit within them after gracing the ring ceremony of previous La Salle champion teams. 

UP echoes the same mentality with hopes of coming away with its second crown in the last three seasons after this rare encounter with La Salle that also features well-balanced protagonists led by reigning MVP Malick Diouf and runaway MVP race leader Kevin Quiambao. 

“Yung journey namin to this point, nakikita na namin ang finish line. It’s just a matter of really firming up our grip in the race,” said UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon. 

“It’s all about taking advantage of what we built all throughout the year and finishing it up hopefully the way we wanted to and the way we envisioned it.”

vuukle comment

ARCHERS

BASKETBALL

FIGHTING MAROONS

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

MAROONS

UAAP

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Five previous championship teams of the La Salle Green Archers were honored with championship rings Monday night at the La...
Sports
fbtw
Pumaren pays homage to his UAAP champion teams for starting La Salle&rsquo;s 'winning tradition'

Pumaren pays homage to his UAAP champion teams for starting La Salle’s 'winning tradition'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The four-peat winning La Salle Green Archers redefined the term “angas” (confidence) in the court, former head...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Creamline shoots to close in on an elimination-round sweep while Chery Tiggo aims to avert it as the two collide Tuesday in...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo's Al Nassr reach Asian Champions League last 16 with Persepolis draw

Ronaldo's Al Nassr reach Asian Champions League last 16 with Persepolis draw

9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr booked their place in the Asian Champions League knockout stages on Monday with a 0-0 draw at...
Sports
fbtw
Young athletes&rsquo; time to shine in Siklab Awards

Young athletes’ time to shine in Siklab Awards

18 hours ago
The future heroes of Philippine sports will be honored during the third Siklab Youth Sports Awards on Dec. 4 at the Market!...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

4 hours ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid posts triple-double as 76ers wallop Lakers

Embiid posts triple-double as 76ers wallop Lakers

4 hours ago
Joel Embiid delivered his sixth NBA career triple-double on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino instructor wins Asia fitness tilt

Filipino instructor wins Asia fitness tilt

8 hours ago
Fitness instructor Ely Quirino Jr. of the Philippines showed his Asian counterparts how competitive Filipinos are by ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Winless Painters acquire new import

Winless Painters acquire new import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The struggling Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have tapped a new import for the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Demetrius...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with