^

Sports

Fortuna forges semis duel vs Ikeda in ICTSI Match Play

Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 4:13pm
Fortuna forges semis duel vs Ikeda in ICTSI Match Play
Mikha Fortuna
Pilipinas Golf

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – Mikha Fortuna surged closer to a dream pro breakthrough, dispatching Korean Seoyun Kim, 5&4, in tough conditions to barge into the semifinals of the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational at the TCC course here Wednesday.

The relentless wind added a challenging element to the match but Fortuna’s early display of prowess, marked by a precise drive on the first hole leading to a regulation par and a 1-up advantage, set the tone for her dominance.

A day after booting out top seed and defending champion Harmie Constantino, 5&3, Fortuna kept her composure throughout the match, exercising self-restraint to dominate and claim the victory that lined her up against Chihiro Ikeda in Thursday’s semifinals of the P1.5-million event put up by ICTSI.

The multi-titled Ikeda pounced on Pamela Mariano’s frontside struggles then held sway at the back to pound out a 2&1 decision in the upper half of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour draw following an 8&7 cruise over Eva Miñoza Tuesday.

While Fortuna moved within two wins to achieve a coveted result, amateur Laurea Duque carved out her own path to victory, edging Apple Fudolin on the last hole to annex a 2-up victory after shocking No. 2 Florence Bisera, 1-up, in the Round of 16.

Duque’s pursuit of golfing glory continues as she faces Gretchen Villacencio in their side of the semis face-off after the latter outlasted Sarah Ababa in a tense battle that went down to the 18th hole for a 1-up victory. Villacencio earlier toppled Christine Fleetwood, 2-up.

Despite her convincing triumph, Fortuna acknowledged the tests posed by the demanding conditions and Kim’s persistent threat.

“It’s kind of hard at the start, not getting what I was expecting so I stayed patient, took one shot at a time,” said Fortuna, who has had a couple of title cracks for a first LPGT win but fell short in the final round in both occasions. “It’s easy to get frustrated here. It’s match play and anything can happen.”

Against Ikeda in their 7:50 a.m. match, Fortuna said: “My game plan has been working, so I’ll just stick to it. But most importantly, I need to stay patient and see what happens.”

Ikeda, meanwhile, underlined the need to minimize her mistakes on the treacherous TCC course.

“I need to play steady and avoid errors. The course is challenging and I had a few missteps on some holes today,” said Ikeda in Pilipino. “Mahirap manalo, magaling din si Pam pero medyo off lang.”

The Duque-Villacencio clash at 7:42 a.m. also promises to be a duel of nerves with the duo seeking to replicate the poise they displayed in overcoming their quarterfinal opponents.

Duque, eyeing the chance to come the first amateur to win a match play championship, expects a grueling battle against Villacencio, hungry for redemption after a missed opportunity against Princess Superal in the Riviera Ladies Classic in 2018.

“No expectations but I’ll do my best to win,” said Villacencio. “Since Laurea is a steady player, I need to hit the fairways and greens tomorrow (today). There’s a lot of pressure but will try my best to play good.”

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIKHA FORTUNA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion Ateneo and Adamson lock claws in a knockout derby to dispute the fourth and last ticket in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

1 day ago
Adamson’s Mathew Montebon and University of Santo Tomas’ Nikki Villasin shone to boost their respective team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The timing has been perfect for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they’ve found their stride just at the end of eliminations for...
Sports
fbtw
Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

1 day ago
Smart has bagged a bronze in the prestigious 2023 CLIO Sports Awards for turning the iconic SM Mall of Asia landmark in Pasay...
Sports
fbtw
Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

2 days ago
JT Bulacan brought down Alpha Omega, 72-58, to score its second win in the Pilipinas Super League at the Novadeci Convention...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bacojo, Arca achieve feats in FIDE World Youth Chess Championships

Bacojo, Arca achieve feats in FIDE World Youth Chess Championships

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Mark Jay Bacojo and Christian Gian Karlo Arca made the country proud with a pair of feats that reverberated in the FIDE World...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas bags Aboitiz Football Cup mixed amateur crown

University of Batangas bags Aboitiz Football Cup mixed amateur crown

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The University of Batangas (UB) bested the seven-team field in the mixed amateur division of the 23rd Aboitiz Football Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Spanish netter pursues goal to don Philippine colors in University of Hawaii

Fil-Spanish netter pursues goal to don Philippine colors in University of Hawaii

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The journey to represent the Philippine national team continues for Filipino-Spanish Diego Dalisay as he takes his talents...
Sports
fbtw
Retired great Brady sees 'a lot of mediocrity' in NFL

Retired great Brady sees 'a lot of mediocrity' in NFL

7 hours ago
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who departed the NFL less than a year ago, says standards are slipping in America's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with