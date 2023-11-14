^

UE’s Momowei out in pivotal game vs Ateneo due to suspension

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 3:51pm
Precious Momowei will serve his suspension Tuesday as UE, with a 4-8 record, battles Ateneo (6-6) in a must-win match at 11 a.m. to keep its Final Four hopes alive.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
11 a.m. – UE vs Ateneo (men)
1 p.m. – UP vs UST (men)
4 p.m. – DLSU vs FEU (men)
6 p.m. – NU vs AdU (men)

Smart Araneta Coliseum)
9 a.m. – UST vs FEU (women)
11 a.m. – Ateneo vs DLSU (women)
1 p.m. – UP vs UE (women)
3 p.m. – NU vs AdU (women)
 

MANILA, Philippines – Top rookie Precious Momowei has been slapped with a one-game suspension as the University of the East takes a major blow in its one last attempt to make a Final Four run in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

The league announced Tuesday Momowei’s penalty after he infracted his second unsportsmanlike foul in the second quarter of UE’s 86-76 loss against the red-hot La Salle at the Smart Araneta Coliseum over the weekend.

Momowei committed his first unsportsmanlike foul last month in the Warriors’ 72-65 defeat against Adamson.

He will serve his suspension Tuesday as UE, with a 4-8 record, battles Ateneo (6-6) in a must-win match at 11 a.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena to keep its Final Four hopes alive.

The Warriors will definitely miss the services of Momowei, who’s leading the Rookie of the Year race with averages of 12. 5 points, 10. 33 rebounds, 1.17 assists, 1.25 steals and 1.83 blocks, in the crucial duel against the reigning champions.

UE held its own in the first round against Ateneo before absorbing a close 76-69 loss.

In other games, leaders University of the Philippines and National University as well as the rampaging La Salle step up their drives against separate foes in an expected mad dash to a Top-Two finish for the twice-to-beat incentives in the Final Four.

All three teams are already in the semis with UP (10-2) out to bolster their bid against also-ran Santo Tomas (1-11) at 1 p.m. and National U (10-2) clashing against Adamson (5-7) at 6 p.m.

La Salle (9-3), which has yet to lose in the second round with six straight wins, want no let-up against also-ran Far Eastern University (3-9) at 4 p.m.

RED WARRIORS

UAAP

UE
