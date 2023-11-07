F2's Lacsina makes up for lost time with clutch performance vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines — Ivy Lacsina dug deep when it mattered most for the F2 Cargo Movers, saving the best for last in their five-set win over the Farm Fresh Foxies, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8, in their Philippine Volleyball League duel on Tuesday.

After the listless Foxies forced the deciding set behind Trisha Tubu’s 30-point performance, Lacsina ramped up her offense when she scored six of the first eight points for F2 in the fifth.

She also provided the finishing blow as they fended off the Foxies, as she ended up with 27 big points.

Asked about her performance, Lacsina said that she was looking to make up for her bad games where F2 ended up losing against their foes.

“Actually, yung pinanghuhugutan ko talaga yung games na parang nawala ako. Sabi ko talaga, yung two games na yun na natalo kami, sabi ko di na kami pwedeng matalo ulit,” said Lacsina.

“Kailangan ako ng team at tinutulungan nila ako, so kailangan magtrabaho lang ako, at i-apply yun sa game,” she added.

Even in the early goings against the Foxies, Lacsina said she struggled to find her rhythm.

But with the help of head coach Regine Diego, the former NU standout was able to regain her bearings to contribute to the victory. Lacsina and F2 improved their record to 3-2.

“Kasi parang kanina nung mga first two sets, parang meron po akong doubt every palo. So siyempre alam namin yung fifth set ay hanggang 15 lang. Parang sabi ko, wala namang mawawala sa akin kung ibibigay ko lahat,” she said.

“Tapos si Coach Reg po nasa tabi ko, sabi lang niya, ilaban lang nang ilaban.”

Lacsina hopes to contribute more when the F2 Logistics face the Gerlor Defenders on Thursday, November 9.