Wong, Rondina tow streaking Choco Mucho past Nxled

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 6:36pm
Wong, Rondina tow streaking Choco Mucho past Nxled
Sisi Rondina (left) and Deanna Wong of Choco Mucho
Games Thursday
(PhilSports Arena)

12 p.m. – Gerflor vs F2
2 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs PLDT
4 p.m. – Nxled vs Chery Tiggo
6 p.m. – Creamline vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho leaned on the inspired efforts of Deanna Wong and Sisi Rondina as it repulsed Nxled, 25-11, 25-20, 25-19, on Tuesday that extended its streak to four in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Wong dished out 20 excellent sets while Rondina unloaded 16 points, including 14 on spikes, as the Flying Titans posted their fourth win in row and reclaimed their old place inside the magic four where they are tied with the Petro Gazz Angels, PLDT High Speed Hitters and Chery Tiggo Crossovers at No. 2 with 4-1 cards.

Only Creamline was better as the Cool Smashers were the league’s only unbeaten squad in four games.

“Masaya, grateful kami sa panalong ito pero syempre there’s always room for improvement,” said Wong.

The win also produced a hero in Aduke Ogunsanya, who came off the bench and chipped in six hits — all of which came in the third set.

Interestingly, Ogunsanya, a former La Salle standout, has returned to this conference after rehabilitating from a right ACL (anterior cruciate ligmanet) tear that sidelined her for more than a year.

Ogunsanya is one of the players being called upon to fill in the massive void left by Des Cheng, who recently tore an ACL herself and was ruled out the rest of the year.

“At first mahirap siya especially galing sa ACL, masakit at mahirap,” said Ogunsanya. “But I trusted the process coming back pero sabi ko I will meet the challenge and take it one day at a time.”

It was the Chameleons’ fourth defeat in five outings.

