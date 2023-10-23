^

Blu Girls aim to advance in U15 Women’s Softball World Cup

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 4:18pm
Blu Girls aim to advance in U15 Women's Softball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines shoots for at least a victory in their last two outings versus Puerto Rico and Brazil for it to have a chance at advancing into the super round of the U15 Women’s Softball World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

Salvaging a forfeiture win over the Ugandans Sunday, the Cebuana Lhuillier and Philippine Airlines-backed Blu Girls improved to a 2-1 record, which was good for solo third in the six-team Group B behind co-leading Americans and Puerto Ricans.

But the mighty US and Puerto Rico have perfect 2-0 records.

A win against either or both Puerto Rico, which was being played at press time, and Brazil (1-2) Tuesday would catapult it straight to the playoff round where the top three countries of the two brackets would clash in a crossover format.

And Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier likes their chances.

“Our young athletes have shown remarkable determination and have proven that they have what it takes to bring this home. They only need to put in the work and plan accordingly so they can beat the other formidable foes they will still be facing,” he said.

The country’s other win came at the expense of Czechia (2-2), 3-2, while its lone loss came from the US, 20-0.

BLU GIRLS

SOFTBALL
