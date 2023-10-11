^

Bulldogs deal Tigers 17th straight UAAP loss

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 11, 2023 | 6:48pm
Bulldogs deal Tigers 17th straight UAAP loss
NU's Jolo Manansala attempts a reverse layup against UST defenders.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Bulldogs added to the misery of the lowly UST Growling Tigers, 87-69, in their UAAP Season 86 basketball clash Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

With NU leading by just two, 12-10, in the first quarter, they outscored the winless Tigers 18-4 the rest of the way to take a 30-14 lead at the end of the canto. 

They turned it up a notch further in the second quarter as they turned it to a one-sided affair, 48-20, with a pair of free throws by Steve Nash Enriquez. 

But they scored six straight points to cut the lead to 22. 

The second half was more of the same, as NU simply toyed with UST. 

The Bulldogs outrebounded UST, 45-25, and dished out more assists, 23-15.

This is the 17th straight loss in the UAAP for the Growling Tigers. 

The last time UST won in the UAAP was back in October last year, in the season opener against the Adamson Soaring Falcons. 

NU, once again, showed strength in numbers, with 12 of the players scoring in the game. 

Mike Malonzo led NU with 14 points and six rebounds, followed by Jolo Manansala with 13 points. 

Jake Figueroa and Enriquez had 11 and 10, respectively. 

Christian Manaytay had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. 

The Bulldogs are now 3-1 in the UAAP Season 86. UST, meanwhile, dropped to 0-4.

