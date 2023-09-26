^

Sports

Well-oiled Gilas trumps Bahrain in Asiad opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 3:35pm
Well-oiled Gilas trumps Bahrain in Asiad opener
Gilas will be facing Thailand next on Thursday morning.
SBP photo

MANILA, Philippines – For a team whose status was unclear days before the start of the 19th Asian Games men's basketball tournament, Gilas Pilipinas sure looked like a well-oiled machine.

Gilas opened its Asiad gold medal journey with an 89-61 drubbing of Bahrain Tuesday at the ZJU Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China. 

Leading by just four at the end of the first quarter, 22-18, the Philippines ran away in the second period as they found their range from deep. Gilas erected a massive 51-33 lead going into the half. 

Since then, the Nationals never looked back and continued on with their defensive mastery over the Wayne Chism-led Bahrain.

Gilas’ lead grew to as much as 34 points as their opponents were unable to find an answer to the swarming defense.

Last-minute replacement CJ Perez paced Gilas with 15 points in less than 14 minutes of play. Naturalized player Angelo Kouame had a very efficient game, chipping in 15 points as well.

Justin Brownlee had 14 markers and nine boards in the victory. 

Maitham Almoathin led Bahrain with 14 points.

The Nationals made 30 of their 65 attempts for a 46% shooting. They also outrebounded Bahrain, 52- 38, and beat them in the assists department, 24-11. 

Gilas will be facing Thailand next on Thursday morning. 

The Philippines and Jordan are both on top of the tournament's Group C, after the latter crushed Thailand, 97-63, also on Tuesday.

