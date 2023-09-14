^

Sports

Sarno succumbs to injury, finishes unranked at weightlifting worlds

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 2:14pm
Sarno succumbs to injury, finishes unranked at weightlifting worlds
Vanessa Sarno

MANILA, Philippines – Not all days are sunshine and rainbows for Filipina weightlifting wunderkind Vanessa Sarno.

The 19-year-old Asian and world junior champion from Tagbilaran, Bohol had one of those rare bad moments as she finished unranked after failing to complete her clean and jerk attempts in the IWF World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Thursday.

Sarno registered 100 kilograms in the snatch but couldn’t do anything in the clean and jerk due to injury in the women’s 71kg division.

“Oo daw, na-injured,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella when asked if Sarno was indeed injured.

The undisputed heiress to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s throne had a history of shrugging off health discomforts in the past.

Like a superhero in the comic books, Sarno went from the ICU (intensive care unit) straight to the competition venue to sweep all three gold medals in the World Juniors Championships in New Delhi, India.

But in Riyadh, Sarno was just human after all and succumbed in the event she was supposed to deliver.

Sarno’s teammate, Kristel Macrohon completed her lift with a total of 225 kg off 97kg in snatch and 128kg in clean and jerk but it was only good for 19th place overall in the event dominated by the mighty Liao Guifang of China with a 273kg off a 120kg in snatch and 153kg in clean and jerk.

It is not yet known if the injury is serious enough to prevent Sarno from going for the gold in the Hangzhou Asia Games slated September 23 to October 8.

But many expect her to overcome this one too, superhero style.

vuukle comment

VANESSA SARNO

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Despite a less-than-ideal preparation time for the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said they will not take...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

20 hours ago
Chinese athletes must "improve their political awareness" and "be good hosts" when the Asian Games start next week in Hangzhou,...
Sports
fbtw

Statistically speaking

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Reviewing Gilas’ FIBA World Cup performance in terms of statistics reveals interesting findings.
Sports
fbtw
Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The biggest basketball event in the world will stay in the Asian continent.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

Philadelphia Eagles favored over Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 2 match-up

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have to block out their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor, Caloocan rout MPBL opponents

Bacoor, Caloocan rout MPBL opponents

4 hours ago
Pacesetter Bacoor and Caloocan won over also-ran opponents on Wednesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
NBA owners toughen rules on resting star players

NBA owners toughen rules on resting star players

4 hours ago
NBA team owners approved on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) tougher rules and larger punishments regarding resting star...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees tough road in Asiad

Cone sees tough road in Asiad

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Even though it outranks Bahrain and Thailand in the totem pole and finished higher than Jordan in the last FIBA World Cup,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with