Uratex Dream Serbia-bound for Red Bull 3x3 tiff

MANILA, Philippines – The Uratex Dream women’s 3x3 team is off to Serbia for the Red Bull Half Court World Final.

The event will be held in Belgrade, Serbia over the weekend.

In a statement, the team, composed of Kaye Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Sam Harada and Blanche Bahuyan, said they will be flying to Serbia Thursday night.

For her part, team owner Peachy Medina is ecstatic for the stint.

“I am very thankful to the Red Bull organization for giving this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our team,” said Medina.

“Serbia is one of the centers of the basketball world and it will be an amazing experience to be amidst their basketball culture,” she added.

The team will be facing other national champions in the women’s division.

Medina said Uratex is “ready and highly motivated” to represent the country in the competition.

In the men’s division, the TNT Tropang Giga will represent the country.

The Red Bull Half Court covers the national winners from five continents and in 25 countries.