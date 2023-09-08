'Atrocious' defense doomed Canada vs Serbia, says coach

MANILA, Philippines – Canada coach Jordi Fernandez rued his team’s “atrocious” defense in their 95-86 semifinal loss to Serbia in the FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday.

Serbia shot 36-of-58 (62%) from the field, knocking down 9-of-20 3-pointers (45%).

During the post-game press conference, Fernandez lamented the hot shooting of Serbia.

“We were okay offensively, (but) we were atrocious defensively. When a team shoots 62% from the field, and 45% from the three, obviously something was not done well,” he told reporters.

“We didn’t prepare enough for the game and that’s the thing with these guys. They work everyday, we get better and we move on to the next game. So the next game is to play for the medal. I know this is emotional for everybody, but I know these guys will do whatever it takes to get that medal,” he added.

Canada also kept mum on the fouls called on the team.

Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk and Lu Dort all ended the game with four fouls each.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had three fouls apiece.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Brooks were called for two fouls early in the game.

Asked about the fouls, Fernandez said it is “part of the game of basketball.”

However, he said that he would not judge the officiating and instead, he would “leave it to whoever judges the officials.”

“It’s part of the game of basketball. It’s two teams of 12, five of each team are on the court and there’s three officials. Those officials, their job is to judge and our job is to coach. [Brooks and Gilgeous-Alexander] had two fouls, we had to sub them out,” the coach underscored.

“I think we lost because we didn’t defend. I'll leave the officiating for whoever judges the officials. I can only say thanks for doing their jobs. Without officials, we couldn’t play the game of basketball. We just got to be better,” he added.

For his part, RJ Barrett said the team could really not control the calls against them.

In the battle for third, Canada will face the loser of the US-Germany clash Friday night.