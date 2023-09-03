^

Clarkson has more left in tank for Gilas

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 6:25pm
Clarkson has more left in tank for Gilas
Jordan Clarkson
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has not seen the last of Jordan Clarkson in the world stage.

As Gilas Pilipinas exited with grace in the FIBA World Cup 2023, expect Clarkson to be back in action for the country in future tournaments — including the 2027 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

“I'm still out here competing. I don't think this is my last performance in this jersey. I think I got more time,” Clarkson vowed in the aftermath of a supernova performance to give Gilas a fitting swan song. “Hopefully, down the line when that time comes, I'm around again. I may put this jersey on and represent the country.”

Clarkson, though already played for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games and the World Cup Asian Qualifiers last year, played in his first-ever World Cup in front of incomparable, ever-passionate Filipino fans at home.

And he put on a show.

In five games, Clarkson registered 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals to carry the Philippines behind his back in winnable games before falling just short to crash out of World Cup contention.

Against Asian rival China with the country’s homeless stand on the line, Clarkson saved his best for last by erupting for 34 points – including 24 in the third-quarter alone – as Gilas ran away with a 96-75 win for a 1-4 record and a sweet last bow at home.

Moving forward, the 31-year-old Clarkson believes he still a lot more to offer for the Philippines in a bid to reclaim lost glory in the international stage.

“I thought 30 is the new 20, right. I still feel young," the former NBA Sixth Man of the year beamed.

The Utah Jazz guard also paid respect and gratitude to his coach Chot Reyes, who in the aftermath of the Gilas’ lone victory announced his departure from the Philippine national team.

"I could just start off with one word: just respect. He has put everything on the line, for his family and for the country as well,” said Clarkson.

“All I got is respect for him. I tip my hat to him, if that’s his decision at the end of the day but it’s all love.”

