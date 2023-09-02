Clarkson 'all love' for now ex-Gilas coach Chot

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes talks to Jordan Clarkson during the Philippines' game against South Sudan in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas superstar Jordan Clarkson had nothing but good words for Chot Reyes after the latter announced he will be “stepping aside” from his role as Gilas head coach amid a rocky campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Clarkson paid homage to Reyes — who has been on the receiving end of much criticism from frustrated fans of the national team — following the NBA star leading the team to a 96-75 victory over China Saturday night to end the World Cup on a high note.

“I mean I could just start off with one word: just respect. Like he said, he didn’t apply for this job, he didn’t do that, he got chosen.” Clarkson said. “And you know, he’s put everything on the line, like he said, for his family, and for the country as well.”

The Utah Jazz guard was known for coming to Reyes’ defense, especially when the fans got to booing the tactician in home games during the pre-game lineup callouts.

Once again, Reyes received jeers in the game against China.

“You know, he’s done a good job of rallying all of us in the short times that we’ve been together,” said the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

“You know, trying to get stuff in you know as quickly as possible. So I just got super respect for him, I’ve been talking to him since I [was] young.”

Even though he’s sad to see Reyes go, Clarkson said he respects the decision made, especially after all the tough times he’s faced.

“All I got is respect for him, I tip my hat off to him if that’s his decision at the end of the day. But it’s all love,” he said.

Gilas will now scramble for a new coach before its campaign in the Asian Games in China later this month.