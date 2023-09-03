Edu rises from injury, wants more Gilas stints

AJ Edu had been a steady performer for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas youngster AJ Edu capped off his return from season-ending injuries with an impressive stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he made himself a household name among the seniors squad.

After spending time away from basketball and the national team because of injuries in the past year, Edu said he felt it was the perfect venue for his redemption to come back home and compete.

“Man, it’s been a long journey for sure, with the injuries. But you know, it’s cool how things kind of come full circle — I got injured, I’m at a World Cup, and you know, I’m out here able to compete at a World Cup at the highest level,” Edu said after Gilas’ 96-75 win over China Saturday night.

“I’m very grateful for everything.”

Edu’s game has not gone unnoticed by fans, as he slowly became a familiar face. He also garnered high praise from his opponents, like Dominican Republic’s Karl-Anthony Towns.

Against the Dominicans, Edu made sure to limit the Minnesota Timberwolves big man. While Gilas ended up losing that game, Towns praised him as a competitor.

Now that the World Cup is wrapped up for the Philippines, Edu now shifts his focus to his professional career.

“[I’m] heading to Japan to start my professional career in the B. League with Toyama [Grouses], [I’m] really looking forward to that,” Edu said.

Even with his pro career, Edu remains available for Gilas Pilipinas whenever he’s called.

“Yeah, [I’m] also looking forward to many more stints with Gilas now that I’m in Asia,” he said.

As for Gilas, they will now look to compete in the upcoming Asian Games in China, this time with a new head coach after Chot Reyes announced he would be stepping aside from the post.