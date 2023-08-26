Edu relishes measuring himself against NBA star Towns in FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – AJ Edu had a tall task Friday night as he was assigned the role of main defender against NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in Gilas Pilipinas’ clash against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena.

Instead of shrinking to the challenge, Edu rose to the plate as he came out with an impressive performance in limiting the Minnesota Timberwolves big man to just 30% shooting. He did this while also contributing on the other end, finishing with seven points on a 3-of-3 clip.

Still early on in his basketball career, Edu was grateful for the chance to compare himself to a superstar like the Dominican center.

“I loved the challenge. Ultimately, I'd love to play in the NBA one day so I gotta do my best against players like that and he's up there, you know? All Star player. Number one pick. So there's no better way to measure myself than to guard someone like Karl-Anthony Towns.” Edu said after the game.

The 23-year-old fended for himself well, partnered with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo in the backcourt. He also made up for Kai Sotto, who struggled with foul trouble early.

Edu’s efforts did not go unnoticed by fans, his coach, and even Towns himself – the NBA player had nothing but praise for his defender after their 87-81 win.

Despite falling short of the victory in front of the record home crowd of Filipino fans, Edu had a lot to be happy about individually.

“I mean, that's just amazing right there. I didn't know what he said. I mean, that's the whole point of it.” said a delighted Edu.

“One: you can compete against these guys and that's the level I aspire to be one day. I have to compete against him.” he added.

Edu hopes to continue his optimistic start to his Gilas World Cup stint when the Philippines faces Angola Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.