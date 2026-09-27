Sibol cops Pokemon Unite bronze in Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines — One more bronze medal for the Philippines.

The Philippines brought home a bronze medal in the Pokemon Unite event courtesy of its national esports team Sibol in 20th the Asian Games Sunday at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall D in Japan.

Sibol settled for a bronze medal after getting swept by Indonesia, 2-0, in the semifinal round.

Indonesia won the first game by a hair’s breadth, taking it 312-277.

But in the second game, Indonesia simply dominated, 887-224, to end the Philippines’ Asiad campaign.

Still, this is a run to remember as Sibol won its first esports Asian Games medal.

The Pokemon Unite squad’s core is made up of the Team Nemesis team that competed in the Pokemon World Championships in San Francisco last year.

Now, Indonesia will take on Japan in the final round of the competition.

As it stands, the Philippines has two gold medals, two silvers and seven bronzes, for 15th place in the standings.