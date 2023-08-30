^

Sports

Kerr cites USA's strong start in wire-to-wire win vs Jordan

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 10:04pm
Kerr cites USA's strong start in wire-to-wire win vs Jordan
Team USA head coach Steve Kerr and Anthony Edwards during the game presser after their 110-62 romp over Jordan.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA head coach loved the way his team opened their last game of the FIBA World Cup group stages Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Americans uncorked an 8-0 run in the first two minutes of their clash against Jordan, then limited their foes to just 12 points by the end of the opening period to surge 31-12 — a lead they will never relinquish en route to a 110-62 demolition job and a sweep of the Group C.

It was the aggressive start that the Americans had wanted to pull off but failed to do so in their first two games against New Zealand and Greece.

“It’s always fun when everybody gets to play, to contribute. We got off to a great start and set the tone early,” Kerr told the media at the post-game presser.

Against New Zealand and Greece, the USA had to buck shaky starts before gradually finding their groove, which the Americans successfully worked on, with Kerr commending the way his players put pressure on Jordan’s offense.

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the last couple of games, and it felt good just to jump right out and grab the lead (against Jordan),” said Kerr.

Anthony Edwards led USA with 22 points while Bobby Portis Jr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Americans will move on to the tournament’s second round armed with the confidence brought by those three lopsided wins.

But things should get more interesting as the young but favored Americans will get to test their mettle in what’s expected to be more difficult clashes with European standouts Lithuania and Montenegro.

“It’s going to be tougher from here,” Kerr acknowledged.

The taller and sweet-shooting Lithuanians and the Montenegrins finished 1-2 with a 3-0 and 2-1 win-loss records, respectively, in Group D. The former is led by Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic.

vuukle comment

ANTHONY EDWARDS

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

NBA

STEVE KERR

TEAM USA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes admitted that finding minutes for all 12 players in a roster is “tricky,”...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Citing the game’s physicality, the Dominican Republic’s Angel Delgado has apologized for hitting Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
No tryouts, no problem

No tryouts, no problem

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
Team USA didn’t conduct tryouts to assemble the final 12 for the FIBA World Cup because the idea was to reach out to...
Sports
fbtw
'Can&rsquo;t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

'Can’t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Despite falling to Italy and going 0-3 in the FIBA World Cup group phase, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is...
Sports
fbtw
NBA players top guns in FIBAWC23

NBA players top guns in FIBAWC23

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
arrying the offensive load for host Philippines, Jordan Clarkson has positioned himself among the premier scorers of the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina spikers lose steam, fall to Kazakhstan in Asian senior volleyball tilt

Filipina spikers lose steam, fall to Kazakhstan in Asian senior volleyball tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Philippines squandered a 2-1 set lead to bow in five sets against Kazakhstan, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 6-15, in the...
Sports
fbtw
USA blasts Jordan for dominant bid in FIBA World Cup group stages

USA blasts Jordan for dominant bid in FIBA World Cup group stages

By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Anthony Edwards scored 22 points, including 13 in the opening quarter, as Team USA met little resistance from Jordan and waltzed...
Sports
fbtw
Hot-handed Serbians pummel South Sudanese to sweep Group B

Hot-handed Serbians pummel South Sudanese to sweep Group B

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
A hot-shooting Serbia swept Group B play after completely dismantling FIBA World Cup first timers South Sudan, 115-83, Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Ramos reaps fruit of labor with solid FIBA World Cup performance

Dwight Ramos reaps fruit of labor with solid FIBA World Cup performance

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The consistent play of Dwight Ramos is a product of hard work, even in the offseason, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with