Kerr cites USA's strong start in wire-to-wire win vs Jordan

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr and Anthony Edwards during the game presser after their 110-62 romp over Jordan.

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA head coach loved the way his team opened their last game of the FIBA World Cup group stages Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Americans uncorked an 8-0 run in the first two minutes of their clash against Jordan, then limited their foes to just 12 points by the end of the opening period to surge 31-12 — a lead they will never relinquish en route to a 110-62 demolition job and a sweep of the Group C.

It was the aggressive start that the Americans had wanted to pull off but failed to do so in their first two games against New Zealand and Greece.

“It’s always fun when everybody gets to play, to contribute. We got off to a great start and set the tone early,” Kerr told the media at the post-game presser.

Against New Zealand and Greece, the USA had to buck shaky starts before gradually finding their groove, which the Americans successfully worked on, with Kerr commending the way his players put pressure on Jordan’s offense.

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the last couple of games, and it felt good just to jump right out and grab the lead (against Jordan),” said Kerr.

Anthony Edwards led USA with 22 points while Bobby Portis Jr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Americans will move on to the tournament’s second round armed with the confidence brought by those three lopsided wins.

But things should get more interesting as the young but favored Americans will get to test their mettle in what’s expected to be more difficult clashes with European standouts Lithuania and Montenegro.

“It’s going to be tougher from here,” Kerr acknowledged.

The taller and sweet-shooting Lithuanians and the Montenegrins finished 1-2 with a 3-0 and 2-1 win-loss records, respectively, in Group D. The former is led by Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic.