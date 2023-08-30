USA blasts Jordan for dominant bid in FIBA World Cup group stages

MANILA, Philippines – Anthony Edwards scored 22 points, including 13 in the opening quarter, as Team USA met little resistance from Jordan and waltzed to a 110-62 win to sweep their Group C assignments in the FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday.

Edwards’ first quarter offensive outburst set the tone for the Americans, who will march on to the second round of the tournament oozing with confidence brought by Thursday’s victory along with similarly lopsided wins over New Zealand and Greece (109-81 and 99-72), respectively.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out six assists in a performance that solidified his position as one of the team’s main guns.

Bobby Portis Jr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Americans, who opened the game with a 7-0 run and never trailed since — leading by at least 30 points in between the second and third periods.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, whose recent stint in the PBA and style of play eerily reminiscent of the late Kobe Bryant have made him a crowd favorite in the tournament, singlehandedly carried winless Jordan with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists.