^

Sports

USA blasts Jordan for dominant bid in FIBA World Cup group stages

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 6:24pm
USA blasts Jordan for dominant bid in FIBA World Cup group stages
Anthony Edwards slams one home for Team USA in a dominant win over Jordan.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Anthony Edwards scored 22 points, including 13 in the opening quarter, as Team USA met little resistance from Jordan and waltzed to a 110-62 win to sweep their Group C assignments in the FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday.

Edwards’ first quarter offensive outburst set the tone for the Americans, who will march on to the second round of the tournament oozing with confidence brought by Thursday’s victory along with similarly lopsided wins over New Zealand and Greece (109-81 and 99-72), respectively. 

The Minnesota Timberwolves star also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out six assists in a performance that solidified his position as one of the team’s main guns.

Bobby Portis Jr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Americans, who opened the game with a 7-0 run and never trailed since — leading by at least 30 points in between the second and third periods.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, whose recent stint in the PBA and style of play eerily reminiscent of the late Kobe Bryant have made him a crowd favorite in the tournament, singlehandedly carried winless Jordan with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

JORDAN

TEAM USA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes admitted that finding minutes for all 12 players in a roster is “tricky,”...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Citing the game’s physicality, the Dominican Republic’s Angel Delgado has apologized for hitting Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
'Can&rsquo;t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

'Can’t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Despite falling to Italy and going 0-3 in the FIBA World Cup group phase, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is...
Sports
fbtw
No tryouts, no problem

No tryouts, no problem

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Team USA didn’t conduct tryouts to assemble the final 12 for the FIBA World Cup because the idea was to reach out to...
Sports
fbtw
NBA players top guns in FIBAWC23

NBA players top guns in FIBAWC23

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
arrying the offensive load for host Philippines, Jordan Clarkson has positioned himself among the premier scorers of the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sto. Tomas takes Petro Gazz coaching reins

Sto. Tomas takes Petro Gazz coaching reins

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels have named Ateneo men’s volleyball coach Timmy Sto. Tomas as their new head coach.
Sports
fbtw
Reblora, Garcia rule Chawi-FESSAP national table tennis tilt

Reblora, Garcia rule Chawi-FESSAP national table tennis tilt

5 hours ago
The Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) announced the successful conclusion of the Chawi-FESSAP...
Sports
fbtw
Ciryl Ganelooks to top Sergey Spivak for another UFC title shot

Ciryl Ganelooks to top Sergey Spivak for another UFC title shot

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
For Ciryl Gane, he hopes that the friendly confines of being on French soil will be a balm and tonic.
Sports
fbtw
PGTI, Kampfortis seal partnership

PGTI, Kampfortis seal partnership

6 hours ago
Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. (PGTI) and Kampfortis Golf have entered into an agreement that makes the latter the official...
Sports
fbtw
Go for Gold junior riders ready to race for country in Tour de DMZ

Go for Gold junior riders ready to race for country in Tour de DMZ

6 hours ago
Tapping the finest junior riders in the country, the Go For Gold Cycling Team will carry the national colors in the famed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with