^

Sports

'Time na ng mga mas bata': Erram hangs up Gilas jersey

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 8:37pm
'Time na ng mga mas bata': Erram hangs up Gilas jersey
Gilas Pilipinas during the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Following an injury a few weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Poy Erram has retired from Gilas Pilipinas duties.

Erram, in a social media post, said he will be closing the national team chapter of his career.

“Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa lahat ng taong nagtiwala at tumulong sakin. Thank you for giving me a chance to fight for my country. Thank you for letting my dreams become a reality,” Erram said.

However, he said that if asked by the coaching staff if he is available to play, he will “always say yes.”

“Kahit practice player lang, okay lang kasi alam kong makakatulong ako sa team,” he said.

The big man sustained a knee injury, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said in an earlier interview.

The 34-year-old Erram, in a message to Philstar.com, said it is already time to give the younger generation the opportunity to play for the flag.

“Hindi na rin naman ako bata para ipilit ko sarili ko. Time na ng mga mas bata sakin,” he told Philstar.com.

“Sobrang thankful ako sa naging stay ko sa Gilas,” he added.

vuukle comment

GILAS PILIPINAS

POY ERRAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles crashed out of the World University Basketball Series after getting routed by Japan’s Hakuoh...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A few weeks after a historic FIFA World Cup stint, the Filipinas visited the training of Gilas Pilipinas at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie issue: A tough call

Scottie issue: A tough call

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping Scottie Thompson hits full recovery by next week. Otherwise, the Nationals have no choice but to...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Cignal TV and ArenaPlus have signed a partnership in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles lose anew, exit World University Basketball Series empty-handed

Blue Eagles lose anew, exit World University Basketball Series empty-handed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles missed the podium of the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) after losing in the bronze medal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olivarez seeks another tennis win at home court

Olivarez seeks another tennis win at home court

9 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez hopes to ride the crest of a big title run in Puerto Princesa last week and flourish on the indoor clay...
Sports
fbtw
Regina Jurado steps up to leader role for Golden Tigresses

Regina Jurado steps up to leader role for Golden Tigresses

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
With several departures following UAAP Season 85, the UST Golden Tigresses are in need of an on-court leader.
Sports
fbtw
NBA's Popovich, Parker, Wade, Gasol & Nowitzki join Hall of Fame

NBA's Popovich, Parker, Wade, Gasol & Nowitzki join Hall of Fame

12 hours ago
Retired NBA stars Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol and legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers bent on getting payback vs Lady Falcons in SSL finals

Lady Spikers bent on getting payback vs Lady Falcons in SSL finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The DLSU Lady Spikers had one thing on their minds following a tough loss in Game 1 of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) finals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with