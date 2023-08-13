'Time na ng mga mas bata': Erram hangs up Gilas jersey

Gilas Pilipinas during the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines -- Following an injury a few weeks before the FIBA World Cup, Poy Erram has retired from Gilas Pilipinas duties.

Erram, in a social media post, said he will be closing the national team chapter of his career.

“Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa lahat ng taong nagtiwala at tumulong sakin. Thank you for giving me a chance to fight for my country. Thank you for letting my dreams become a reality,” Erram said.

However, he said that if asked by the coaching staff if he is available to play, he will “always say yes.”

“Kahit practice player lang, okay lang kasi alam kong makakatulong ako sa team,” he said.

The big man sustained a knee injury, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said in an earlier interview.

The 34-year-old Erram, in a message to Philstar.com, said it is already time to give the younger generation the opportunity to play for the flag.

“Hindi na rin naman ako bata para ipilit ko sarili ko. Time na ng mga mas bata sakin,” he told Philstar.com.

“Sobrang thankful ako sa naging stay ko sa Gilas,” he added.